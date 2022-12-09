Read full article on original website
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 15 Thursday Night (49ers at Seahawks)
The NFC West takes center stage on Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in a game with a 43.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.5-23.0 in favor of San Francisco. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 15
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 12/14/22
Under 6.5 (-114) - 2 Stars. These two lines are both about goaltending. This would have been shocking to say preseason, but we'll see positives in goal tonight in Ottawa. That's exactly what the Senators were hoping for when flipping Filip Gustavsson for Cam Talbot this offseason. Talbot has rewarded them by posting 4.67 goals saved above expectation (GSAx), which is the 20th-best mark in the NHL.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday
The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Matisse Thybulle starting in Philadelphia's Tuesday lineup for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Milton will make his fourth start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out with a back ailment. In a matchup against a Kings' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, Thybulle's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox (foot) will play in Tuesday's game versus 76ers
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (foot) is reportedly available for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a two game absence with foot soreness, Fox is expected to return on Tuesday night. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Fox to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Fox's projection includes 20.3 points,...
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 10.0 FanDuel points per game this...
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) will not return on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Tuesdays game against the Houston Rockets. Ayton will not return after leaving right before halftime with an ankle injury. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at the center position if Ayton were to miss more time.
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Hart continues to deal with an ankle sprain but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Spurs. Our models expect him to see 35.1 minutes against San Antonio. Hart's...
Jake LaRavia (foot) expected to play for Memphis Monday
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia (foot) is expected to play in the team's Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaRavia has been dealing with a foot injury since the end of November, but seems primed now to make his December debut against the Hawks tonight. If he does play,...
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
Nets' Patty Mills not in starting lineup Monday
The Brooklyn Nets did not list Patty Mills in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mills started for the Nets on Saturday as they rested their starters against the Pacers, but will return to the bench Monday as the starters return. Mills put up an impressive...
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro is listed as probable and expected to play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out. Our models expect Herro to play 33.8 minutes against Oklahoma City.
