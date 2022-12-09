Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eagles' Dallas Goedert (shoulder) could play in Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is eligible to return to practice this week and could be active for Week 15's game against the Chicago Bears. Goedert was "hopeful" of a return in Week 15 when he was placed on injured reserve four weeks ago, and that is looking like a real possibility. He is eligible to practice this week and is expected to be active against the Bears on Sunday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (illness) DNP on Wednesday, considered day-to-day
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will not practice on Wednesday due to an illness but is reportedly feeling better and is considered "day-to-day" according to Matt Eberflus. The Bears expected Fields to be available to face the Eagles on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Week 15 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Jets Carry Us in the Fantasy Playoffs?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
NFL discussing ejections on roughing-the-passer penalties
Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday the ejections were part of a discussion including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
numberfire.com
Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) logs full practice on Wednesday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Washington Commanders. Barkley opened the week with a full practice on Wednesday, an excellent sign that his neck injury is unlikely to keep him from facing Washington on Sunday Night Football. Barring a setback, he should be good to go for Week 15.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (injury management) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wall, who came off the bench for Monday's win over the Boston Celtics, will not be available to face Minnesota on Wednesday in the first game of a back-to-back. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday and he is expected to play in that game.
numberfire.com
Falcons' Marcus Mariota (knee) ruled out for the season
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 season. As expected, Mariota has been officially ruled out with a knee injury and will not play again this season. He will be placed on injured reserve today and undergo surgery next week. Rookie Desmond Ridder will be under center for the Falcons for Week 15's game against the New Orleans Saints.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 10 Trends to Know for Week 15
On this week's 10 Trends episode, JJ explains why he's nervous about Joe Mixon in the fantasy football playoffs, talks about an underrated wide receiver, gives some love to David Njoku, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) out again for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams continues to deal with a right knee sprain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Miami. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) active and starting for Pelicans on Tuesday, Dyson Daniels to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his return after he was sidelined five games with a left ankle ailment. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project Jones to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Mike Conley (rest) on Tuesday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Conley will start at point guard after the veteran was rested one game and Nickeil Alexander-Walker was sent to the bench. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
