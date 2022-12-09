Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is eligible to return to practice this week and could be active for Week 15's game against the Chicago Bears. Goedert was "hopeful" of a return in Week 15 when he was placed on injured reserve four weeks ago, and that is looking like a real possibility. He is eligible to practice this week and is expected to be active against the Bears on Sunday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

