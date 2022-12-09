ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Kenny Pickett On Sunday

Head injuries are nothing to mess around with. For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has been ruled out of the game, as he's entered concussion protocol. Pickett has shown promise this year, but getting ruled out twice in one season due to concussion protocol is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury

Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Have Lost 3 Players To Injuries On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys are having a painful Sunday. Three players have exited a shockingly close game against the Houston Texans with injuries. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys have ruled out right tackle Terence Steele, tight end Jake Ferguson, and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for the rest of the game.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game

NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Josh Allen's Performance Today

Few NFL offenses, if any, are as explosive as the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills. But on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, Allen and the Bills are struggling in a pretty shocking way. Buffalo has scored zero points against New York and even went five straight drives with a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor

Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?. If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade. One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15

According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Played Through Broken Wrist Injury

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson presumably finished today's game in serious discomfort. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist during this afternoon's 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns and is "expected to miss a few weeks." Somehow, Rapoport tweeted, Hendrickson played through...
CINCINNATI, OH

