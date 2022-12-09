– Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus. Natalice worked as a chef in area nursing homes serving delicious meals to residents for many years. Natalice showed love to others through her passion for cooking, baking, and celebrating joyous occasions. She was a member of St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham and also helped teach the children in the church’s daycare and preschool. Natalice enjoyed the beach, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved everyone with all of her heart, always trying her best to help others.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO