LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from the three-point arc. The Tigers, who trailed 39-19, were able to overcome a 20-point deficit in the final 24 minutes of the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO