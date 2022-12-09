ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers man placed six-month pregnant woman in choke hold

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after he put a six-month pregnant woman into a “choke hold”.

On November 27th, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Suncoast Drive after a complaint was issued.

A pregnant woman said that herself and Arthur Ashley, 54, were at a home they used to live at to gather some belongings. They were sitting in Ashley’s truck when he became confrontational with their old landlord.

The woman claims that Ashley then turned his aggression towards her and began yelling at her. When she refused to call the police on the former landlord, Ashley placed the woman into a “choke hold” and began restricting her airway, despite knowing she was pregnant.

The woman stated she went into “flight or fight” mode due to being in fear for her and her child’s life.

She was able to use her free hand to strike Ashley in the face. That forced him to release his hold, allowing her to escape the truck and run into some nearby bushes. Ashley would flee the scene.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found to be dirty and sweaty, indicating she had been running. She also had visible redness around her neck.

Deputies attempted to search for Ashley by canvassing the area, but could not find him by nightfall. At the time, an open booking sheet for his arrest was issued.

On December 7th, another deputy responded to a disturbance after a man became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman who was letting him crash in her tent. The man used the name, “Art”.

Deputies were quickly able to identify “Art” as Arthur Ashley and arrested him before transporting him to the Lee County Jail.

Ashley faces charges of battery and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

