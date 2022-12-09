Read full article on original website
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) — The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17-percent, to eleven-thousand-411 dollars per acre. Researchers say that’s after values rose 29-percent during the previous year. Factors in the hike include commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates thru the summer.
Strong Storm System to Move Through Iowa Today Through Late Week, Details Here
A powerful pacific storm system will impact the area starting later today and going through Friday with ice, showers/thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow toward the end of the event. The full image suite for rain, snow and ice is below, so read on for the full details...
Corydon Times-Republican
Feds coming after Iowa's funny traffic billboards?
DES MOINES — Iowa’s digital traffic billboards have gotten into the holiday spirit, with safety messages the past two weeks borrowing from famously funny lines from classic Christmas movies. “Why is the road wet, Todd?”. “Slow down, Margo!”. That exchange, which appeared on Iowa’s digital traffic billboards across...
4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
Can I bury someone in my backyard in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Illinois? The answer, according to Illinois Funeral Laws, is yes — depending on local zoning rules. There are […]
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
Iowa Governor Issues TikTok Ban on State Devices
In 2020, there were rumblings that Congress could ban the incredibly popular app TikTok in the United States. Then-President Donald Trump fueled the fire by saying he'd consider banning the app, which was created in China. The ebbs and flows of the political machine cast it aside for a while...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Wisconsin Administration Seeks Limits On “Forever” Chemicals In Groundwater
According to a report from the associated press, Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are scheduled to ask the...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises
With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital...
Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends
This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Top Illusionist Set to Bring Magic and Wonder to Dubuque
One of the most popular and beloved illusionists in the world is taking his talents to Dubuque come 2023!. The renowned Bill Blagg is bring his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center.
Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
