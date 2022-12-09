ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Man points gun at customers eating free pizza from North Fort Myers restaurant

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Lee County Sheriff's Office

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested after pointing a gun at customers who were receiving free pizza at a Cuban restaurant located at 5660 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

Cristian Andrade-Banegas, 34, was at the restaurant and became enraged after people accepted free pizza after they ate their food, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Multiple witnesses told LCSO that Andrade-Banegas went to his grey Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck and pulled out a firearm. Victims told deputies Andrade-Banegas pointed an “AR-style rifle” at the people and threatened to kill them.

According to the report, he went back to his truck and continued shouting threats before leaving the area.

LCSO deputies later found Andrade-Banegas and the vehicle near Captain John Smith Loop. Deputies said they spotted the firearm covered by a white t-shirt and wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console.

After further investigation, deputies determined the firearm was actually an AR-style pellet/BB gun with its orange scope removed.

Andrade-Bangeras was arrested and is facing six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Comments / 8

Jorge Spignolio
4d ago

dummy.now its jail.go make pizza with bootleg sauce and expired bread with your new boyfriend.

Reply(1)
5
 

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
