Sidney Daily News
YMCA brings free mental health training to Sidney
SIDNEY — In response to the nation’s mental health crisis, The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will bring Mental Health First Aid training to Sidney Ohio on Jan, 11-12, 2023, thanks to the generosity of the Mental Health First Aid Collaborative group. The groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge — and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.
Sidney Daily News
Officials attend CCAO/CEAO Winter Conference
COLUMBUS – Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst along with Engineer Bob Geuy attended the 2022 County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) / County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) Winter Conference at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus, last week. The 3-day event’s theme was “Innovation and Inspiration to Shape Ohio’s Future,” providing an opportunity for local officials to become inspired by a variety of experts who shared innovative ways to address important issues counties are facing.
Sidney Daily News
Bensman elected to 4th term as Ohio Farm Bureau trustee
COLUMBUS — Mike Bensman, of Sidney, has been elected to a fourth, three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He was elected during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting Dec. 8-9 and will represent Farm Bureau members from Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties. As one of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 26 trustees, he will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.
Sidney Daily News
A very Rotary Christmas
Santa hands a present to Jackson Center student Christopher Taulbee, 10, of Fort Loramie, at the Rotary Club of Sidney Christmas dinner for Shelby County special needs students at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Sitting, left, is Wesley Wise, 10, of Jackson Center, and sitting to the right is Caleb Barer, 11, of Houston. Wesley is the son of Machel Wise and Randy Wise. Christopher is the son of Kevin Bunn and Alisa Cagle-Bunn. Caleb is the son of Amanda Card.
Sidney Daily News
Kettering Health Pharmacy Department wins national best practices award
DAYTON – The American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) recently announced that the Kettering Health Pharmacy Department received the ASHP National Best Practices Award for an innovative process for COVID-19 treatment. Through a cross-system collaboration, the team developed a centralized method to manage COVID-19 outpatient treatment and medicine...
Sidney Daily News
Graduating from DARE
Alex Prenger, left, 10 of Jackson Center, shakes hands with Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann during a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation ceremony presided over by DARE Officer Brian Strunk in Botkins on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Alex is the son of Jason and Sarah Prenger.
Sidney Daily News
SPD offers internship opportunities
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department wants to spread the word to college students in the area about the internship program at the SPD. Capt. Jerry Tangeman, who has been with the department for 29 years, has been in charge of the internship program since its inception in 2017. The program was started to help colleges fulfill their internship placement opportunity needs. The internship program is administered through the detective division in the SPD, allowing students in the program to be exposed to all aspects of the responsibilities of a law enforcement officer and their exposure can be easily managed.
Sidney Daily News
Skilken Gold, MSGA unite for land development
SIDNEY — National real estate developer Skilken Gold, in collaboration with MSGA Development, has announced plans for 175 acres of land near Burr Oak that will become home to a future expansion site for Wilson Health, as well as commercial and residential development. “We are very proud to be...
Sidney Daily News
City Council adopts legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted multiple resolutions during a regular meeting on Dec. 12. • To authorize the city manager to enter into an annexation agreement with the Board of Township Trustees of Washington Township in Shelby County relating to the proposed annexation of 7.134 acres on Kuther Road for the Sidney congregation of Jehovah’s Witness and agreeing to provide services to the lot. According to a presentation by Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, services will include police, fire protection, rescue services, water and sewer. The suggested zoning district for this area is Industry/Innovation/Manufacturing (IIM), and a separate action for the establishment of zoning will be scheduled once the annexation is complete. The Planning Commission reviewed this resolution at their Nov. 21 meeting and recommended it for approval.
Sidney Daily News
Botkins royalty crowned
Botkins High School crowned Ben Ewry and Leah Steinke homecoming king and queen Friday night. Ewry is the son of Pat and Shelly Ewry. Steinke is the daughter of Artie and Jill Steinke.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-12:04 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the 400 block of County Road 25A in Piqua. -9:48 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 16000 block of McCloskey School Road. -8:32 a.m.: crash. Sidney Fire and deputies responded to a crash with injuries in...
Sidney Daily News
Leaving the podium
Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years. Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood,...
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, drug possession and burglary, among other charges, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Jeremy L. Jones, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on four charges of burglary, a third-degree felony, for trespassing into two residences on Knollwood Lane, one residence on South Vandemark Road, and one residence on Woodhaven Drive to commit theft. The grand jury specified that a Dodge Journey vehicle was used to commit the offenses and is subject to forfeiture.
Sidney Daily News
What Christmas looks like
Nolan Boeckman, 3, of Maria Stein, looks at the Grinch tree at the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 10. Nolan is the son of Nick and Jenna Boeckman. Visitors eat snacks and chat as they attend the Fort Loramie Historical Society’s Christmas open house...
Sidney Daily News
Board receives report of campaining at polls
SIDNEY —The Shelby County Board of Elections received a report of potential campaigning at the fairgrounds polling location during the Nov. 8 general election from a polling election official (PEO). The report was received by Director Pamela Kerrigan, verbally, on the day following the election. According to the PEO, an individual was seen potentially campaigning withing the 100-foot limitation placed around the polling locations. Upon receiving this report, Kerrigan contacted the Secretary of State’s office to ask how the board should proceed. The suggestion of the Secretary of State’s office was to bring the report to the county prosecutor’s office. The board agrees with the suggestion of the Secretary of State and voted to send the report to the county prosecutor to further look into the issue.
Sidney Daily News
8th grader wins third spelling bee title
FORT LORAMIE — After 11 rounds of spelling, the word “geopolitics” resulted in the Fort Loramie Spelling Bee champion being named. Avery Bergman was, once again, crowned Fort Loramie’s top speller. Avery, daughter of Keith and Amy Bergman, is in the eighth grade and is no stranger to the competition. Avery has participated in the spelling bee four years in a row, and this is her third time being declared the winner and advancing to the regional spelling bee.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Fair Board elects 2023 officers
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board held an election to determine the group’s officers for 2023 during a meeting on Nov. 16. The board approved President Eric Garber, Secretary Bill Clark, and Treasurer Eugene Schulze for another term and nominated and approved Scott Bertsch for the vice president position. The nine re-elected directors were also sworn in and two director positions were switched to keep Jerry Schmidt on the board after he moved. Schmidt, who was the director of Washington Township, will now hold an at-large position, and Garber will switch from an at-large position to the director of Washington Township.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:02 p.m.: death or dead on arrival. Police responded to a death in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road. -4:11 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the area of Graceland Place and South Ohio Avenue. SATURDAY. -11:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle....
Sidney Daily News
Monday basketball roundup: Houston girls lose nonconfernece game at Milton-Union
WEST MILTON — Houston’s girls basketball team lost 55-27 to Milton-Union in a nonconference game on Monday. The Bulldogs led 24-7 at the end of the first quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 44-25 at the end of the third quarter. No statistics were reported for Houston (3-4). Not...
