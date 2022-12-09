Read full article on original website
City of Palos Verdes Estates determines another landslide could happen at any moment
After a landslide along the coast Friday in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, a preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time, experts said. Experts said they were worried about forecasted rains over the next 72 hours because weather conditions are likely to worsen the present condition, impacting the safety of people and property in the area. Monday, the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Mark Prestwich issued a Proclamation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency. The Emergency Proclamation authorizes the Director of Emergency Services to take steps necessary for the protection of life, property, and the environment in the City of Palos Verdes Estates.The landslide occurred along the coast near Rosita Place in PVE, adjacent to the City of Torrance. A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris onto the beach below. The slide also undermined a portion of the backyard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.The beach remains closed and the public should avoid the area.
Southern California Officials Worried About More Landslides After Huge Rockfall Caught on Camera
A rockfall occurred in the coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, and now, officials are worried that more landslides may follow. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the incident, the city said in a statement. The landslide occurred at 10 a.m. local time. It forced a local beach...
Sand Hills Express
Dramatic video shows 2 people being rescued after surviving drop into canyon
Two people were rescued by helicopter after their car plunged more than 200 feet into a California canyon, dramatic videos showed. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County along the Angeles Forest Highway, around the 19th mile marker. A vehicle containing two people somehow went over the side of the road, falling about 250 feet down an 800-foot slope into Monkey Canyon.
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
NBC Los Angeles
Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid people. They’re skittish,” Rebecca Dmytryk, CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc., told KTLA’s John Fenoglio.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Sale of the Cannon's Hotel Development Site Dana Point, California
Beverly Hills, California (December 13, 2022) --Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged the sale of the fee simple interest in the Cannon’s Hotel Development Site in Dana Point, California. The former home of Cannon’s Restaurant, the site is fully entitled and has received California Coastal Commission approval for a 100-room boutique luxury hotel.
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
foxla.com
Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
foxla.com
Chief Luna discusses being new sheriff of Los Angeles County
Robert Luna has been the sheriff of LA County for a little over a week now, and he's already making changes. He joined FOX 11 Special Report to talk about his first week and future plans.
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor
A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
foxla.com
Mountain lion P-22 unlikely to be released back into wild
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, is severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle, wildlife experts said Tuesday -- adding he likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests.
foxla.com
LA County deputy jumps into action to help save man who was choking
LOS ANGELES - An LA County Sheriff's deputy jumped into action and helped save a man who was choking. Sergeant Duncan was patrolling an alley behind a Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles when he saw a county employee exit a vehicle in distress. Sergeant Duncan saw...
