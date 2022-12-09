ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

CBS LA

City of Palos Verdes Estates determines another landslide could happen at any moment

After a landslide along the coast Friday in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, a preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time, experts said. Experts said they were worried about forecasted rains over the next 72 hours because weather conditions are likely to worsen the present condition, impacting the safety of people and property in the area. Monday, the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Mark Prestwich issued a Proclamation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency. The Emergency Proclamation authorizes the Director of Emergency Services to take steps necessary for the protection of life, property, and the environment in the City of Palos Verdes Estates.The landslide occurred along the coast near Rosita Place in PVE, adjacent to the City of Torrance. A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris onto the beach below. The slide also undermined a portion of the backyard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.The beach remains closed and the public should avoid the area.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Sand Hills Express

Dramatic video shows 2 people being rescued after surviving drop into canyon

Two people were rescued by helicopter after their car plunged more than 200 feet into a California canyon, dramatic videos showed. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County along the Angeles Forest Highway, around the 19th mile marker. A vehicle containing two people somehow went over the side of the road, falling about 250 feet down an 800-foot slope into Monkey Canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Palos Verdes Estates Declares Local Emergency After Landslide

Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges Sale of the Cannon's Hotel Development Site Dana Point, California

Beverly Hills, California (December 13, 2022) --Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged the sale of the fee simple interest in the Cannon’s Hotel Development Site in Dana Point, California. The former home of Cannon’s Restaurant, the site is fully entitled and has received California Coastal Commission approval for a 100-room boutique luxury hotel.
DANA POINT, CA
Long Beach Post

Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill

Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
LONG BEACH, MS
foxla.com

Mountain lion P-22 unlikely to be released back into wild

LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, is severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle, wildlife experts said Tuesday -- adding he likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests.
LOS ANGELES, CA

