INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO