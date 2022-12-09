Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Man facing charges in incident where IMPD officer fired shots
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing resisting law enforcement charges in an incident that led an IMPD officer to fire shots on Dec. 9. Trevin Wheatley has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges. According to police, they were working a funeral of a homicide victim to...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
Danville man has guns taken, faces multiple charges after 90 minute standoff
A Hendricks County judge has ordered Danville Police to keep a suspect's guns following a standoff Sunday night. Steven McKinney Sr. also faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement.
WIBC.com
Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WISH-TV
FBI, IMPD look for suspect in November bank robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a person connected to a November attempted bank robbery, the FBI Indianapolis office said Monday. The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Chase bank at 1313 W....
FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber
INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
WIBC.com
More Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Killing Lyft Passenger in Drunk Driving Crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man charged with killing a Lyft passenger in a September crash now faces more charges in the case. Originally charged with reckless homicide in October, 24-year-old Connor Gaskill now faces eight felonies in the case:. Reckless homicide. Causing death when operating a motor vehicle...
wyrz.org
IMPD Detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Make Arrest in Serial Bank Robbery Case
INDIANAPOLIS-During October 2022, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI began investigating four robberies of banks, involving a female suspect. In November of 2022, the IMPD/FBI Violent Crimes Task Force developed two possible suspects through special investigative techniques. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Chase Bank located at 4710 E. 10th...
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
Officers arrived to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
Danville man faces confinement, battery charges after woman calls for help
Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
WISH-TV
Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
WISH-TV
Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
WISH-TV
ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
WISH-TV
‘I will shoot, give me all the money’: 2 women charged in series of Indianapolis bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis women were charged after attempting to rob five north side banks, according to court papers. Ashley Thompson, 31, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery and putting someone in fear. Tazhane Brooks, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted robbery and putting...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 4