Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

FBI, IMPD look for suspect in November bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a person connected to a November attempted bank robbery, the FBI Indianapolis office said Monday. The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Chase bank at 1313 W....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber

INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Make Arrest in Serial Bank Robbery Case

INDIANAPOLIS-During October 2022, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI began investigating four robberies of banks, involving a female suspect. In November of 2022, the IMPD/FBI Violent Crimes Task Force developed two possible suspects through special investigative techniques. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Chase Bank located at 4710 E. 10th...
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

