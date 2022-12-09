Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events
There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
Try The Tastiest Sioux Falls Mocktails This Holiday Season
There is nothing wrong about foregoing a glass of wine or a mixed cocktail over the holidays. Some people just don't drink. For those who aren't looking for the eggnog, there are fun recipes to create "mocktails." For those who do not know what mocktails are, they are drinks without...
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
Ice, Ice, Baby! Sioux Falls Prepares for Flooding and Slick Streets
Hey Sioux Empire, are you having an ice, I mean nice, winter so far? And technically, it's not even winter yet. That doesn't officially start until December 21st. It's weeks like this that you need to keep reminding yourself it's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're an ice skating enthusiast.
Ponding and Snow on Roofs Creating Problems in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls woke up Tuesday morning to rain coming down. There's nothing strange about that in South Dakota, but when you factor in the calendar and the time of year, things complicate pretty quickly. The Forecast from The National Weather Service says MORE RAIN is on the way;. Rain, mainly...
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
Win Tickets to Blake Shelton With Kickin’ Country
Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. Get your tickets here.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David
Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
Chase Rice to The Alliance in Sioux Falls
Chase Rice has had quite a career. You may remember him from Survivor-Nicaragua on CBS where he finished runner-up. When Rice wrote his bio for Survivor, he listed one of his jobs as being a jackman on a race car team. We now know that Rice is much more. He is quite a singer-songwriter and is a great performer on stage.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown
There was perhaps no better way to end a wild weekend in the NFL than to watch one of South Dakota's own score his first NFL touchdown. On Monday Night, New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. plunged into the endzone in the fourth quarter, marking his first ever NFL touchdown.
