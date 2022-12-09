Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder of missing Wagener woman
A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month
DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month. Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he...
St. Matthews man faces charge of felony DUI
A 53-year-old St. Matthews man is facing multiple charges following a fatal collision on Sunday afternoon just outside of Orangeburg. Kurt Taylor Merritt, of 2442 Fort Motte Road, is facing charge of first-offense driving under suspension with a license not suspended for DUI, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and felony DUI resulting in death.
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
Former Lexington County deputy charged by SLED for incident that occurred last summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's deputy after an investigation requested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD), following an incident involving the deputy last summer. Former patrol deputy Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, has been arrested and charged...
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
One dead in drive-by shooting in Aiken
Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
