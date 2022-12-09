Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Related
Landslide closes Historic Columbia River Hwy. near Vista House
CORBETT, Ore. — A landslide in the Columbia River Gorge has closed the Historic Columbia River Highway at Crown Point indefinitely, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT via Tripcheck.com reported the slide on Saturday afternoon and said it was blocking the scenic highway in both directions at...
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
kptv.com
Beaverton apartment fire damages 8 units, displaces 20 residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
58-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
The Vancouver Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred at 18th Street and Brandt Road at around 2 a.m. The police initially tried to stop a suspected drunk driver but he fled the scene and drove till a 4-way stop at the scene of the crash. The driver was going at a high speed and did not stop. This resulted in him crashing into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord.
kptv.com
3 evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
KDRV
Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
Driver, 83, crashes into Goble Creek, rescued 10 hours later
An 83-year-old driver survived a night sleeping on the trunk of his car after he slid off the road and into Goble Creek in Cowlitz County Friday night.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland hit-and-run crash, PPB says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after a Monday hit-and-run crash in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the East Precinct responded at 4:51 p.m. to reports of a crash on Southeast Division Street, just east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Arriving units found a...
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
WDIO-TV
Crash on highway in Polk County
There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
kptv.com
2 dogs, 2 cats presumed dead after house fire in rural La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four family pets are believed to have died in house fire in rural La Center on Monday night, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Northeast 384th Street. The reporting caller, retired Vancouver Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Mazna, indicated seeing a house across the field on fire.
Chronicle
One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop
A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
kptv.com
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
Vancouver man charged with vehicular homicide after DUI crash
A Vancouver man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he attempted to flee a traffic stop, causing a crash, and killing another driver.
kptv.com
Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Comments / 2