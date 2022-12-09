ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, OR

KGW

Landslide closes Historic Columbia River Hwy. near Vista House

CORBETT, Ore. — A landslide in the Columbia River Gorge has closed the Historic Columbia River Highway at Crown Point indefinitely, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT via Tripcheck.com reported the slide on Saturday afternoon and said it was blocking the scenic highway in both directions at...
CORBETT, OR
kptv.com

Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton apartment fire damages 8 units, displaces 20 residents

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
BEAVERTON, OR
Nationwide Report

58-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

The Vancouver Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred at 18th Street and Brandt Road at around 2 a.m. The police initially tried to stop a suspected drunk driver but he fled the scene and drove till a 4-way stop at the scene of the crash. The driver was going at a high speed and did not stop. This resulted in him crashing into the driver’s side of a Honda Accord.
VANCOUVER, WA
KDRV

Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland hit-and-run crash, PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after a Monday hit-and-run crash in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the East Precinct responded at 4:51 p.m. to reports of a crash on Southeast Division Street, just east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Arriving units found a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
PORTLAND, OR
WDIO-TV

Crash on highway in Polk County

There was a crash in Polk County last night December 10th at around 9:34 PM. All lanes were blocked in both directions. This happened on Highway US 8 EB/WB. The incident duration lasted for approximately two hours. According to Polk County Sheriff’s office, US HWY 8 is closed in both directions from HWY 46 North to 120th Street due to the crash.
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 dogs, 2 cats presumed dead after house fire in rural La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four family pets are believed to have died in house fire in rural La Center on Monday night, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Northeast 384th Street. The reporting caller, retired Vancouver Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Mazna, indicated seeing a house across the field on fire.
LA CENTER, WA
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
WOODBURN, OR

