Charlotte woman turns pain into purpose, helps families during holidays

By Brien Blakely
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s that magical time of year again when the Charlotte community can brighten a family’s holiday by donating to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project.

Dana Jordan and her family were recently recipients of the Charlotte area’s generosity.

Two years ago, Jordan’s younger brother Robert was killed by a drunk driver, leaving nine kids without their father.

In 2011, her husband was killed in a truck crash.

Jordan has made it her mission to turn her pain into purpose by helping others and said she urges everyone to give on what can be a very difficult time of year.

“It’s very important that people outside in the communities donate towards this organization because it really helps out a lot and it fills in the void and the gap of things missing for families that are struggling this holiday season,” she said.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

