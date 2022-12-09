Read full article on original website
Kieran Sullivan-Canacci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
Julia E. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio. Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter...
Randall Paul Nelson, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall Paul Nelson passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He was born on October 31, 1962 to Kathy (McCann) Nelson and the late Don Nelson. Randy resided in Niles, Ohio and was formerly from Wilmington Township, Pennsylvania. He...
George Apris Costea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death. George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Tom Nick Kalogeras, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Nick Kalogeras, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s hospital surrounded by his family at his bedside. Tom was born on August 13, 1942 in Warren, Ohio. A son of the late Nick and Sophie Kalogeras. He graduated from Randolph...
Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., Jefferson, Ohio
JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.
Darla A. Martin, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Martin, 81, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her family by her side. Darla was born February 25, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jesse Maybee...
Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy P. “Skip” Kelly, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at Hospice House. Leroy, who was affectionately known as Skip, was born September 23, 1941, in Youngstown, the son of the late Leroy P. “Red” Kelly, Sr. and Jennie Kelly.
Dale Lester Burton, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lester Burton, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, December 12, 2022. Born October 22, 1939 I Salem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Roth) Burton. Dale worked as an owner/operator truck diver for Jones...
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
Anne Krill, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Krill, 97, a former 60 year resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Antonine Village with her family by her side. Anne was born June 15, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Kreatsoulas. He attended technical...
Joyce Evanicky, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Evanicky, 70, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Addison Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio. She was born on August 21, 1952 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of William Evanicky and Olive Lamb Miller. She was a 1970 graduate...
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
Geoffrey S. Wasson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson. Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army...
Joann Burns, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear mother, Joann Burns, 77, sadly passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Campus in Newton Falls. She was born October 14, 1945 in Naples, Italy. She was just five months old when her parents, an American GI and Italian war bride brought her home to Warren, Ohio.
Anthony Petrilla, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Petrilla, 96, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday evening, December 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Anthony was born on January 8, 1926 in Niles, Ohio, son of the late Sam and Josephine...
Martha M. Justison, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Justison, age 92, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. Martha was born on July 13, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Alice Lalley McNutt. Martha...
