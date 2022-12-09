The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library. The New Providence Memorial Library celebrated the 17th annual National Friends of the Library Week (October 16th – 22nd) during the whole month of October. Celebration activities included the 16th annual Craft Fair, the unveiling of the newly-renovated children’s area dollhouse and brand-new dollhouse “homeowners” with a “Ribbon-Cutting ceremony by our mayor Al Morgan, a free music concert by the nationally-touring Hickory Tree Chorus Women’s Acapella group, and a Sumi-e Group of New Jersey Art installation and Artists’ Reception. Fans and ceramic tiles decorated with this technique were in the display cabinet. Other programming included Fit4Kids with Muscle Man Mike, a movie screening (American Underdog) and a Books & Bagels book club meeting!

