Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh CEO who spent $3 million business money on Hawaii vacation, Rolex pleads guilty to federal tax charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Alton Perkins took...
cbs17
200+ jobs coming to Durham County after pharma company Catalent plans $40 million expansion, Cooper says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 200 new jobs will come to Durham County during the next five years after a $40-million expansion from a pharmaceutical company, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. New Jersey-based Catalent said it is expanding its analytical development and testing business in Durham. The governor’s...
getnews.info
Fayetteville Appliance Repair Explains Why Clients Should Choose Them for Appliance Repair Services
Fayetteville Appliance Repair is a leading appliance repair company. In a recent update agency outlined why property owners should hire them. Fayetteville, NC – In a website post, Fayetteville Appliance Repair shared why they’re the go-to contractor for appliance repair. The Fayetteville appliance repair experts mentioned that they...
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
publicradioeast.org
Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
WITN
SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office. The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
cbs17
Garner business owner faces 5 years in prison for failing to pay over employment taxes, USDOJ says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner business owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The USDOJ said Sharon Coker Burke, of Garner, pled guilty Wednesday to failing to pay the federal...
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
Star stalwart Bullard takes company reins
The torch has officially been passed at Star Communications, with one Star stalwart retiring and another taking the reins. Donna Bu
themainewire.com
Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages
ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
IUD TikTok videos portray painful experiences, health care distrust in Duke study
Of the videos analyzed, 37.8 percent had a negative tone, 19.4 percent had a positive tone, 27.6 percent mentioned a distrust of healthcare professionals and 24.4 percent contained moderately or highly inaccurate scientific claims.
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M Lillington car heist
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
'Tighten the strings': Shoplifting crisis has Target, Walmart debating whether to raise prices
"Everybody has to tighten the strings"
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Comments / 1