National 4-H Week was celebrated October 2-8, and the festivities began early this year in Somerset County. The Just Kidding 4-H goat club was presented with national awards in the Junior American Citizens contest at the Somerset County 4-H Association meeting on September 21. The club placed first in the nation with their community service project. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the awards at the Ted Blum 4-H Center of Somerset County in Bridgewater.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO