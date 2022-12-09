Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Renna Media
The 2022 Historic Preservation and History Awards
The Somerset County Historic Preservation and History awards are intended to honor individuals and organizations that promote and preserve Somerset County’s rich history. This year’s winners were recently recognized at a ceremony at the Environmental Education Center at Lord Stirling Park in Basking Ridge. Winners of the 2022...
Renna Media
Somerset County 4-H Club Members Receive Awards
National 4-H Week was celebrated October 2-8, and the festivities began early this year in Somerset County. The Just Kidding 4-H goat club was presented with national awards in the Junior American Citizens contest at the Somerset County 4-H Association meeting on September 21. The club placed first in the nation with their community service project. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the awards at the Ted Blum 4-H Center of Somerset County in Bridgewater.
Renna Media
Holiday wreaths decorate Westfield buildings
The Garden Club of Westfield decorated the Westfield Municipal Building with Holiday wreaths. They also gave wreaths to Westfield’s two firehouses, the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Hip-Hop dance program brings community, police together
Police officers tried to keep up with the children at the annual dance-off between Fanwood and Scotch Plains officers during the regular hip-hop class hosted by the Fanwood Recreation Department at Forest Road Park Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Fanwood officer Dan Hudspith and Scotch Plains officers Willie DeJesus and Mike...
Renna Media
Michelino’s owner Michael LoBrace Named 2022 UNICO Citizen of the Year
The Elizabeth Chapter of UNICO recently honored Michael LoBrace with their 2022 Citizen of the year award. Michael exemplifies the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self”. Michael is recognized for his commitment to community service in the city of Elizabeth and his dedication to preserving Italian-American history and culture.
Renna Media
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery Donation to Borough of Roselle Park
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery recently made a monetary donation to the Borough of Roselle Park to offset the cost of technology upgrades at the Casano Community Center. This donation was facilitated by the outreach of Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina and was put towards the purchase of six new Chromebase desktop computers for primary use by the Borough’s seniors.
Renna Media
Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3
The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
Renna Media
Garwood Democratic Club Cleans Up North Avenue
No plastic bags, but just as many irresponsible cigarette smokers!. That was the verdict on Saturday, October 8, after the Garwood Democratic Club completed its third 2022 Route 28/North Avenue cleanup as part of its annual Adopt-A-Highway commitment to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Cigarette butts remain – from our initial cleanup 3 years ago – the largest single most picked-up item.
thesunpapers.com
After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life
Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
Renna Media
Scholarship Opportunity For Graduating High School Seniors Of Italian Descent
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO, a local Italian-American service organization, is dedicated to helping local students maximize their talent and potential through educational pursuits. In the 49 years since our Chapter began, our organization has offered scholarships to graduating high school seniors. This year, our chapter will be offering four $2,500 scholarships.
Renna Media
Pack 56 Participates in Annual Scouting for Food Drive
In 1988, the Boy Scouts of America launched the Scouting for Food community service initiative. On Nov 12th, 2022, the Roselle Park Cub Scouts of Pack 56 participated in this national food drive and was able to collect non-perishable food donations from the residents of Roselle Park. Scouts and parents alike helped to sort and organize all the donations which will help stock the shelves of the Casano Community Center Food Pantry.
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey
A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Santa’s Morristown, NJ Origins
The jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. It may surprise you, but the jolly gift-giver we know so well today was heavily influenced by an illustrator from Morristown, NJ.
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
Renna Media
Gift Ideas for the Creative Ones on Your List
Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio gift suggestions. It’s no secret that the best gifts are those that show your appreciation for the recipient’s special interests. If your holiday gift list includes sewing, quilting, home decor or craft enthusiasts, Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio in Rahway has thoughtful gift suggestions they’re sure to love!
