Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
police1.com
$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
thelandcle.org
‘Do I eat that day?’ Cost of public transit burdens Cleveland job-seekers, GED students
Rosie Walker gets up every Tuesday and Thursday knowing exactly where she’s going: class at Seeds of Literacy. She’s been attending GED tutoring there two days a week since January, and she says she has many favorite parts of Seeds, including her fellow students, tutors, and the weekly book club.
It’s a bobcat! Cuyahoga County sighting first since 1850
A bobcat was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time in well over a century, the Cleveland Metroparks revealed Tuesday.
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Ohio jail; 2 medical workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
akronjewishnews.com
Cleveland Clinic charging for some electronic messaging to providers
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic providers could cost as much as $50, the hospital system announced Nov. 14. Originally, most of those messages sent through MyChart were free and responded to within three business days. But starting Nov. 17, MyChart responses that require a provider’s clinical “time and expertise” to answer may be billed to the patient’s insurance, according to the Cleveland Clinic MyChart messaging information page on its website.
Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
whbc.com
Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced
Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
22 WSBT
Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns
MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
South Euclid reaches settlement in 2019 lawsuit brought by former judge Williams-Byers
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The subject of South Euclid Municipal Court played a big part in Monday’s (Dec. 12) City Council meeting. First, it was stated that Timothy Sterkel will become the court’s judge when he officially takes the bench on Dec. 16. Second, council passed a resolution...
cleveland19.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Summit County crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Springfield Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Krumroy Road and Sypher Road around 2 pm. According to the OSHP, a 2018 Peterbilt Box Truck was traveling westbound...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
freshwatercleveland.com
New Hope: Resource event to offer help to job seekers facing barriers
Many of Northeast Ohio’s job seekers face barriers to getting a living wage job—barriers that others may not even think of. Things that many of us may take for granted—a high school diploma or G.E.D., a valid ID or driver’s license, childcare—can prohibit someone from earning a living wage with benefits or having opportunities for advancement.
842 Kias and Hyundais stolen in Cuyahoga County in just 2 months
In just about two months in Cuyahoga County, 842 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen. The vast majority, 674, from Cleveland.
csengineermag.com
New Pedestrian Drawbridge Adds Missing Piece to Cleveland’s Harbor Loop
Earlier this year the North Coast Harbor pedestrian bridge opened to the public, connecting the Great Lakes Science Center to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Plans for the structure were solicited in 2019. The city of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation chose Creative Composites Group’s Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) lightweight molded panels for the new double dutch style bascule bridge.
Comments / 0