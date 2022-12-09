Read full article on original website
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. December 2022 features nearly every major sport in action, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to enjoy any of the games you’d like to bet on. New customers can sign up today and claim the best PointsBet promo that provides a chance at up to $2,000 in free bets. All it takes is bonus code RFPICKS11, and your welcome offer applies to any sport.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Do you want to earn up to $1,000 in free bets? If so, FanDuel Sportsbook is a fantastic spot to register for a new account. Check out our guide on how to do that with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet welcome offer for new customers.
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
UPDATE: A report Tuesday morning from NFL.com’s Mike Garofolo claims the Bills have signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad. Shortly after the Buffalo Bills signed veteran receiver John Brown to their practice squad, Stefon Diggs made a curious comment. “The band’s almost back together,” Diggs told the media....
Isaiah Hodgins was stuck behind a half dozen wide receivers in Buffalo before the New York Giants signed him off the Bills practice squad last month. Since then, Hodgins has found a role with the Giants as they’ve repeatedly shuffled the deck at the position under first-year coach and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Hodgins has caught two touchdowns in the last two games, more than any Bills wide receiver in that same span.
