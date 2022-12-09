Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Pack 56 Participates in Annual Scouting for Food Drive
In 1988, the Boy Scouts of America launched the Scouting for Food community service initiative. On Nov 12th, 2022, the Roselle Park Cub Scouts of Pack 56 participated in this national food drive and was able to collect non-perishable food donations from the residents of Roselle Park. Scouts and parents alike helped to sort and organize all the donations which will help stock the shelves of the Casano Community Center Food Pantry.
Renna Media
Halos for Angels Presents “Let Love Ignite” – House Decorating Contest
Halos for Angels, a Florham Park 501(c)3 charity, is sponsoring “Let Love Ignite,” their annual holiday house decorating contest to raise funds for local families in need due to a sudden tragedy. A cash prize will be awarded to the winner of the contest on January 4th – the amount determined by the number of entries. Decorate the front of your home to showcase your spirit of love this holiday season. A photo submission is required and due no later than December 28th along with the application and tax deductible entry fee of $50. Visit their website athalosforangels.org to enter.
Renna Media
Gift Ideas for the Creative Ones on Your List
Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio gift suggestions. It’s no secret that the best gifts are those that show your appreciation for the recipient’s special interests. If your holiday gift list includes sewing, quilting, home decor or craft enthusiasts, Cultured Expressions Sewing Studio in Rahway has thoughtful gift suggestions they’re sure to love!
Renna Media
Hip-Hop dance program brings community, police together
Police officers tried to keep up with the children at the annual dance-off between Fanwood and Scotch Plains officers during the regular hip-hop class hosted by the Fanwood Recreation Department at Forest Road Park Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Fanwood officer Dan Hudspith and Scotch Plains officers Willie DeJesus and Mike...
Renna Media
Support the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad in its 2022 Annual Appeal
The Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad is asking area residents to support the vital, life-saving services it provides for the Summit community in its 2022 annual fundraising appeal. Requests for tax-deductible donations to directly fund its operations were mailed to homeowners and businesses in Summit. While many towns have been...
Renna Media
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery Donation to Borough of Roselle Park
Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery recently made a monetary donation to the Borough of Roselle Park to offset the cost of technology upgrades at the Casano Community Center. This donation was facilitated by the outreach of Roselle Park Councilman Jay Robaina and was put towards the purchase of six new Chromebase desktop computers for primary use by the Borough’s seniors.
Renna Media
17th annual National Friends of the Library Week
The Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library. The New Providence Memorial Library celebrated the 17th annual National Friends of the Library Week (October 16th – 22nd) during the whole month of October. Celebration activities included the 16th annual Craft Fair, the unveiling of the newly-renovated children’s area dollhouse and brand-new dollhouse “homeowners” with a “Ribbon-Cutting ceremony by our mayor Al Morgan, a free music concert by the nationally-touring Hickory Tree Chorus Women’s Acapella group, and a Sumi-e Group of New Jersey Art installation and Artists’ Reception. Fans and ceramic tiles decorated with this technique were in the display cabinet. Other programming included Fit4Kids with Muscle Man Mike, a movie screening (American Underdog) and a Books & Bagels book club meeting!
Renna Media
Garwood Democratic Club Cleans Up North Avenue
No plastic bags, but just as many irresponsible cigarette smokers!. That was the verdict on Saturday, October 8, after the Garwood Democratic Club completed its third 2022 Route 28/North Avenue cleanup as part of its annual Adopt-A-Highway commitment to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Cigarette butts remain – from our initial cleanup 3 years ago – the largest single most picked-up item.
Renna Media
Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3
The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
Renna Media
Hehnly Students are hatching chicks!
The kindergartners at Hehnly Elementary School are hatching chicks! The students received the eggs from Quiver Farms. A farmer introduced the students to the chicks’ parents Max and Ruby. He also provided the students with some facts about the birds and how to care for the eggs. Kindergarten Teacher...
Renna Media
The 2022 Historic Preservation and History Awards
The Somerset County Historic Preservation and History awards are intended to honor individuals and organizations that promote and preserve Somerset County’s rich history. This year’s winners were recently recognized at a ceremony at the Environmental Education Center at Lord Stirling Park in Basking Ridge. Winners of the 2022...
Renna Media
Michelino’s owner Michael LoBrace Named 2022 UNICO Citizen of the Year
The Elizabeth Chapter of UNICO recently honored Michael LoBrace with their 2022 Citizen of the year award. Michael exemplifies the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self”. Michael is recognized for his commitment to community service in the city of Elizabeth and his dedication to preserving Italian-American history and culture.
Renna Media
Scholarship Opportunity For Graduating High School Seniors Of Italian Descent
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO, a local Italian-American service organization, is dedicated to helping local students maximize their talent and potential through educational pursuits. In the 49 years since our Chapter began, our organization has offered scholarships to graduating high school seniors. This year, our chapter will be offering four $2,500 scholarships.
Renna Media
Patrolman Finocchiaro named Police Officer of the Year
Following the Madison Christmas Parade, Police Chief Miscia announced the 1st Annual Chief Vincent D. Chirico Officer of the Year Award was awarded to Patrolman Finocchiaro. Following a vote by all department personnel Patrolman Finocchiaro was found to be an employee who inspires Madison Police Officers and employees of MPD, based on outstanding performance, positive attitude, professionalism, and dedication to MPD and the community.
Renna Media
CHS Alumni and Airman First Class Nathan Sands Promoted
Airman First Class Nathan Sands, a 2015 Cranford High School graduate, has been selected for a below the zone promotion. Eight Airmen had their packets sent to the selection board, only two were selected for promotion to Senior Airmen. Nathan had a deployment to Romania in support of a NATO mission, in response to Russia attacking Ukraine. He also just finished anti drone training. His promotion is effective December 23, 2022.
Renna Media
WHS Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent
Eighteen Westfield High School student-athletes signed Letters of Intent with colleges and universities, signifying recognition of the seniors’ accomplishments both academically and athletically. The following student-athletes will continue to compete at the college level:. Dexter “Barnes” Blake – Georgetown University, Golf. Trey Brown – University of...
Comments / 0