A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO