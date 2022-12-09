Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Facing Multiple Firearms Charges
MT. VERNON – An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon Police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On White County Warrant
A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigate after burglary report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17 year old was detained by Carbondale police and a 13 year old released to a family member after police investigated a call about a burglary. Police responded to the 800 block of East Main Street on Dec. 4 around 5 p.m. Officers determined...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
wish989.com
Kemmerling Returned from IDOC for Jefferson County Retrial
MT. VERNON – A 23-year-old Mt. Vernon man was returned Thursday to the Jefferson County Jail from the Illinois Department of Corrections so he can be retried on a 2019 case charging him with gun related offenses. Jamaro Kemmerling was sentenced three years ago to 20 years in prison...
x95radio.com
Ashley man killed when motorcycle struck car
ASHLEY, Ill. — The Washington County Coroner pronounced a 30-year-old Ashley man dead last week after a car-motorcycle crash on Main Street. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, around 4:03 p.m. Friday, Michael Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street in Ashley at a high rate of speed when he crossed over the railroad tracks and struck a white Honda sedan that was traveling east and turning north on West Railroad Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teens accused of using stolen car, attempting to burglarize Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. They say when they...
wfcnnews.com
Arson arrest made after large house fire on Reed Station Road
JACKSON COUNTY - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has made an arson arrest following a large house fire last night. Crews responded to the two story residence before 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Dillinger Road and Reed Station Road. Upon arrival, flames and smoke were seen shooting...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Work began Monday on an intersection in Sikeston, Mo. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Jackson organization is doing their...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say bus driver ran stop sign resulting in crash that sent SUV into house
Centralia Police have released details on a school bus and SUV crash that then caused the SUV to go out of control and hit a natural gas meter and the corner of a home. Police say there were 27 Centralia Junior High and Central School students on the Centralia City Grade School bus when the crash occurred on Friday afternoon. None were injured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to misdemeanor cruel treatment of an animal
A 27-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a misdemeanor charge of cruel treatment of an animal. The charge accused Evan Dodson of East Oglesby of starving a dog and not providing it food. He was ordered to complete two years of conditional discharge, 14 days...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
Comments / 0