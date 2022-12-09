ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH
Man shot while getting out of car in far south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is injured following a shooting in far south Columbus early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. along Highview Landing. According to police, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his car when he heard gunfire. He was hit several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
$10K reward offered for information in 2021 Columbus triple homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced a big reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
NEWARK, OH
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
COLUMBUS, OH
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
COLUMBUS, OH
Driver dead after losing control and crashing in Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A driver died after accelerating to merge into traffic and losing control, deputies say. Around 5:30 p.m. Worthington police received a call about a crash on State Route 315 northbound just north of State Route 161. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the...
WORTHINGTON, OH
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Find out if you made Santa's Naughty or Nice list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and the North Pole has released its Naughty or Nice list. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list. Do you think Santa made a mistake and put you on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
COLUMBUS, OH
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH

