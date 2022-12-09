Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
myfox28columbus.com
Vandals bust windows, severely damage shuttle buses belonging to east Columbus daycare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An east Columbus daycare center is forced to park its shuttle busses after suspected vandals were captured on security cameras severely damaging the vehicles. "Can't go nowhere until the busses are 100% in working condition," said Wayne Dixon with the Indigo Children's Center on East...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot while getting out of car in far south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is injured following a shooting in far south Columbus early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. along Highview Landing. According to police, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his car when he heard gunfire. He was hit several times.
myfox28columbus.com
$10K reward offered for information in 2021 Columbus triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced a big reward being offered for a 2021 triple homicide. Three people, including two children, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when suspects fired more than 50 rounds into a vehicle they were sitting in at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on gas station robbery
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a Newark convenience store robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Duke Duchess Gas Station on North 21st Street on November 24.
myfox28columbus.com
Investigators identify remains of 'John Doe' found in Pickaway County in 1991
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State and local investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 by hunters as that of a Columbus man. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, joined by Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey and others, identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Robert A Mullins of Columbus, Ohio, who was reported missing between Nov. 1988 and April 1989.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
myfox28columbus.com
Second victim in deadly north Columbus shooting identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second victim in a deadly north Columbus shooting Thursday evening has been positively identified by police. Columbus police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man, now identified as Branden Morris, suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened...
myfox28columbus.com
Parents and school board members react to Ohio Board of Ed. passing LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Board of Education voted to pass a resolution that opposes the federal government's proposed expansion of Title IX to protect LGBTQ+ students. The first version of the resolution was introduced in September and board members have heard from people both in support and...
myfox28columbus.com
Person found dead inside burned truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a truck fire in north Columbus Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Karl and Morse Roads on a report of a vehicle fire around 6 a.m. Officers arrived and pronounced one person dead inside a burned pickup...
myfox28columbus.com
Driver dead after losing control and crashing in Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A driver died after accelerating to merge into traffic and losing control, deputies say. Around 5:30 p.m. Worthington police received a call about a crash on State Route 315 northbound just north of State Route 161. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Family of Columbus woman injured during NYC taxi crash speaks following her death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time, Miesha Wallace's family is speaking out following her death. Wallace was injured in June after a taxi cab jumped a curb, slamming into 6 people. Wallace was one of the victims critically injured and would lose her life in late November.
myfox28columbus.com
Bring a Franklin County shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting its annual Christmas Holiday Sleepover this month!. The event begins on Thursday, Dec. 22 and ends on Dec. 27. This is the perfect time for dogs to get out of the shelter and spend the...
myfox28columbus.com
'Everyday is a fresh start,' Human trafficking survivors find stability at Columbus café
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Everyday is a fresh start." That quote is written on the wall outside Freedom a la Cart in downtown Columbus. The café provides supportive services to hundreds of women every year by helping them out of vulnerability and poverty and into stability and economic self-sufficiency.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus leaders announce proposal for $1 million tobacco cessation effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members and health leaders announced on Monday a proposal for a $1 million public-private partnership to help residents stop smoking. The announcement was made just hours before Columbus City Council was set to vote on a flavored tobacco and menthol ban in...
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus shares some great local gifting options for last-minute shoppers
The holidays are almost here, and one Columbus group is making sure families visiting and living in Central Ohio know just what to get from local businesses. Meg Berno, Digital Content and Social Media Manager at Experience Columbus, joins us to share some great local gift options. For more information,...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost elected president of National Association of Attorneys General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been elected to serve as president of the National Association of Attorneys General in 2023. The unanimous vote was held by the association membership during a recent NAAG Capital Forum in Washington. “The trust of my colleagues is both...
myfox28columbus.com
Find out if you made Santa's Naughty or Nice list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and the North Pole has released its Naughty or Nice list. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list. Do you think Santa made a mistake and put you on...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council approves flavored tobacco ban, effective in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council voted Monday to approve its proposed city-wide ban on the sale of flavored and menthol tobacco products. The legislation will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. City leaders have said they're trying to combat a 'public health crisis" among the black...
myfox28columbus.com
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
