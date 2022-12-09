ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the southbound express lanes in Holmdel Township at 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

One of two lanes were blocked north of Exit 116, 511nj.org reported.

New Jersey State Police said detectives remained at the scene as of 4:30 p.m. and had no further details to release.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

