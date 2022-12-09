Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
24 Eye-Popping Menswear Deals to Kick Off December in Style
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. Black Friday might be over, but there are plenty of great menswear deals to be found as we enter the holiday season…including a slick pair of zip-up boots, a teddy-soft cashmere sweater, fuzzy slip-ons, and 21 other great menswear deals you can't miss. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
The Data Doesn't Lie: the Birkenstock Boston and Adidas Samba Won 2022
For a few years now, it's felt as if the Birkenstock Boston and the Adidas Samba were both skyrocketing, becoming seemingly more popular by the season. At first, it was one of those things that just felt true, even if you couldn't quite put your finger on why or how. Both styles were inescapable when scrolling through social media, and they kept showing up on stylish folks from all corners of the celebosphere. Now, though, the latest report from the fashion retailer and data repository Lyst backs it up with data: it's been a massive year for Bostons and Sambas alike.
Jennifer Garner Reveals Secret Handshake in Collared Sweater & Pointed-Toe Pumps With King Bach on ‘Family Leave’ Set
Jennifer Garner practiced a secret handshake with King Bach on Instagram yesterday to promote Netflix’s new body-swap comedy film entitled “Family Leave.” The short video saw Garner and the social media star executing a series of moves, the “13 Going on 30” actress dressed in an all-black ensemble and two-toned heels. Garner’s business casual ensemble consisted of a black button-up sweater with a crisp white collar, the cozy style layered underneath a large black cardigan. On bottom, the 50-year-old thespian wore black slacks which she belted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) Opting for a sharp...
wmagazine.com
Let Hailey Bieber Help You Pick Out a New Winter Coat
Looking to invest in a good coat this season but unsure of which route to take? Luckily for you, Hailey Bieber has been out on the town in NYC, modeling so many different styles of coats, she’s basically created a look book that could help even the most indecisive of shoppers make a decision.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Britney Spears Brings Out Her Best Poses in Silk Nightgown With Pointy Black Pumps
Set to Justin Bieber’s “Honest,” Britney Spears played with her Australian shepherd named Sawyer in a silk slip nightgown and sharp footwear in a video she posted on Instagram yesterday. The performer’s sleek and simple ensemble was comprised of a delicate plunging neckline trimmed with off-white lace. The dress appears to be a light peachy pink hue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) Slips, although often worn in the bedroom, have become a closet staple for many celebrities for their comfort and versatility. The lacy and silky negligee is now able to see the outside world...
Dua Lipa Pops in Bottega Veneta Plaid and White-Hot Boots to Receive Her Albanian Citizenship
Dua Lipa celebrated a remarkable personal milestone this week — and did so in sharp style. The Grammy Award-winning musician received her Albanian citizenship — and posed after the occasion — in a head-to-toe ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Designed by Mattheiu Blazy, her outfit featured a smooth blue midi-length dress with a cinched and padded bodice, overlaid with an allover dark red plaid print. A white woven leather handbag — also by Veneta — topped with the brand’s signature metallic gold ‘Sardine’ curved handle completed her attire. Finishing Lipa’s Lorenzo Posocco-styled outfit were layered gold and pearl rings, as...
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Dua Lipa Celebrates the Holiday Season in a Leather on Leather Look With Sharp Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022
Getting into the holiday spirit, Dua Lipa graced the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum yesterday in Inglewood, Calif., dressed in a leather on leather look. Taking a grungier approach to formal wear, Lipa’s look consisted of a shiny red and black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross bodice followed by geometric cut-out sat just below it. The daring top half transitioned into an asymmetrical red and black color blocked skirt. The Puma collaborator and FNAA’s award winner accessorized her look with coordinating silver snake jewelry and a plethora of...
Babyface Ray Dropped Two of the Year’s Best Rap Albums—and He’s Just Getting Started
The smoke in Babyface Ray’s downtown Los Angeles hotel room is so thick you imagine his people had stopped at a special-effects rental warehouse on their way in from LAX. The Detroit rapper, in town briefly before a flight to New York for a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is in fact fresh from the airport; aDetroit native, he and a small group of friends are watching a rebroadcast of the Pistons’ loss to the Clippers from the night before. His new album, MOB—out today, and his second 2022 release after January’s authoritative, excellent Face—has been finished for some time, and aside from these press obligations, there’s little left to do but wait and pass blunts.
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend. While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with...
Jordan Peele's Very Big, Very Stylish Year
Over the last half-decade, we've seen Jordan Peele go from knee-slapping sketch comedy to genre-bending filmmaking. Along the way, especially over the last six months, another transformation happened: Peele has quietly morphed into one of the sharpest-dressed guys in Hollywood—and he's done it all while still looking like himself.
Kendall Jenner Re-Enters Her ‘The Row’ Era in Strapped Ballet Flats & Cozy Winter Sweater
Kendall Jenner re-entered her “The Row” this week, courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The model stepped out in a chic ensemble in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a pair of wide-legged black trousers — an Olsen staple — paired with a gray knit turtleneck sweater. The minimalist ensemble, complete with its cozy-chic winter knitwear moment, appeared to reference the Olsens themselves. Completing her outfit was a black leather tote bag by the sisters’ luxury brand The Row, as well as a set of rectangular black Dmy by Dmy sunglasses. When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear also hailed from...
What’s Next for Virgil Abloh’s Legacy?
“Something you have to understand is, there wasn’t a plan,” said Shannon Abloh, wife of the late designer Virgil Abloh, in a New York Times interview published Tuesday, a day after the one-year anniversary of his death from a rare cancer at age 41. When he passed, Virgil was, characteristically, in the middle of doing a lot of different things: he was the designing collections as the creative director of both Louis Vuitton menswear and his own brand, Off-White; he was planning an ambitious Brooklyn Museum retrospective; he was constantly communicating with countless fellow creatives, famous and otherwise, about what they were working on and how he could help. In her grief, his widow is working to archive it all.
Daniel Craig Keeps It High and Tight
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Doesn't really matter who's playing 007 (or how Craig has been spending his downtime lately): Look up “Bond” in an encyclopedia and this should be the accompanying image. Jaboukie...
10 Things Pro Boxer Anthony Joshua Can't Live Without
There are a few things pro boxer Anthony Joshua can't live without. From his Hugo Boss tracksuit and a travel-sized massage gun to a magnetic chess board and the keys to his Range Rover, these are the two-times heavyweight champ's ten essentials. Transcript. Is that a boxing glove? Yeah, correct.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0