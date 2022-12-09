Read full article on original website
Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar
Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Microsoft to let Sony put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus claims report report
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming soon to PS Plus? (pic: Activision) In the latest and strangest plot twist in Activision Blizzard, Microsoft offered to put Call Of Duty on PS Plus. The US Federal Trade Commission was planning on blocking the acquisition of the acquisition and commissions in...
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
MLB The Show 22 Getting New Title Update. The support is starting soon
The game’s end result is a complete change, as the developers of San Diego Studio hope it’ll get the game ready. Since the start of that year, San Diego Studio continued to support MLB The Show 22 in major fashion with frequent updates and new content for players to dig into. Despite the football season on the horizon, the updated release will likely end soon as well, but a new patch will soon drop.
Bayonetta 4 and 5 pitches existing at Platinum could reach Bayonetta 9
The shadow of Bayonetta is still visible. The surprise reveal of the Bayonetta spin-off at The Game Awards is only the tip of the iceberg. For the franchise that’s never been particularly successful commercially, its a miracle that Bayonetta ever got one sequel, not two, and yet on Thursday the developers announced spin-off that has predecessored Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon.
Hogwarts Legacy has delayed on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One again
The Hogwarts Memorial at least will still be gone in 2023 (pic: WB Games) In one of the most shocking news of the year, Harry Potter’s RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on last gen formats but not next. The Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy was announced over two...
PS5 a small console with a detachable disc drive test kit already in the wild claims source
Is the 4th-generation PSK getting ready for a huge turnover? (pic: Sony). According to the latest rumors, a new thinner version of the PS5 could be out by next summer and will be announced soon. Normally you expect to hear about a new console at three years after its first...
The popular game of Nintendo 3DS is the first update in more than 10 years
Nintendo has recently made use of its Nintendo 3DS handheld to upgrade its title this week. For the most part since the release of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo continues to give a different name to the 3DS. Outside of new titles here and there, the 3DS is a platform that isn’t active since 2020. I guess for a security purpose, Nintendo felt that it was necessary to put together this new update once more for one of the best mobile devices.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Call of Duty: Finest Hour in Klassik-Test (PS2/ Xbox/GC)
The child of Christ comes every year, but even countless games inspired by the past century’s war. The tail light for 2004 forming thereby Activision, with the console version of Call of Duty giving an insight into a Christmas under the flak cannon. The abyss that will turn the Old Ages into an action-packed film, Spark reflects on the past and transforms the history of Second World War with Hollywood-mature fiction.
The Apocalypse arena will be shut down for Control claims insider
They’ll never forget them (pic: EA). More new Apex Legends leaks show that several big changes, regarding Arenas and certain characters, might happen within the long run. Apart from the usual battle royale, Apex Legends has a new mode called Arenas, which was only introduced in Season 9. Players...
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Diablo Immortal adds new zone, more Hell Difficulties, and an adventure event according to latest update
Among the mobile MMOs it has arrived. Updates, updates and resurgences, along with a more complex holiday event in terms of the sumptuous patches. One of the major stars is the addition of Stormpoint, a new zone with an existing quest line, 20 new enemies, new bosses and minibosses, and the horde of crabs. This first post-launch zone is for players aged 60, who have completed prerequisite quests and who have entered Hell Difficulty III.
Fires of Rubicon: Nothing open and nothing with the predecessors
In an interview with IGN, Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masaru Yamamura revealed that the mech title is neither based on an open world nor on direct connections to the previous games. Enough, the Armored Core IV will have a mission-based structure for a player. This mission is unconvincing because it isn’t completely open. I don’t recall the trailer. The trailer showed a major cataclysm, that brought about a huge change in the environment similar to the ice age. This shot is just a direct representation of the world of the Armored Core VI and the mech pilots who must survive such dramatic changes. The recording was really worth it.
Bloober team teases New Horror Games, Partners with Private Division
Bloober Team is working on a new IP in partnership with the publisher Private Division, an IP that the developer has teased during a press conference. The company’s announcement revealed that the two companies reached a publishing agreement. This new IP hasn’t yet a known name, it has a release window, but Bloober confirmed it will be a survival-horror game. This project exists on behalf of others also in the work of Bloober Team, including the new Layers of Fear, and a remake of Silent Hill 2.
