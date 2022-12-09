Thursday NKY HS round-up: Campbell County boys earn win over Newport, Fields gets first win at Dixie Heights

Read full article on original website
Dixie Heights pulls away from Simon Kenton for rivalry win
The Dixie Heights Colonels and Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball teams have not been in the same region since 2005 when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association sent Simon Kenton to the 8th Region as part of the massive statewide redistricting trying to eliminate three-team districts. But that has not...
Newport finishes with a flurry to turn back Lloyd
Some hype surrounded the 9th Region showdown between Newport and Lloyd Memorial in. Juggernauts’ 6-foot-8 sophomore EJ Walker had suitors from the University of Cincinnati, Dayton and Purdue in attendance. His teammate, 6-foot-3 senior Jeremiah Israel, has already signed with NKU. On the other side, Newport boasted a pair...
Covington Catholic’s second half explosion too much for Holy Cross
Tuesday night in Park Hills is what high level Kentucky high school basketball is all about. Crowd packed to the ceiling, two rowdy student sections, the buzz, popcorn popping and atmosphere that many that take the court may not get to experience in their lifetime. Covington Catholic and Holy Cross...
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Walton-Verona wins wild one over Scott in OT
Walton-Verona 107, Scott 104 (OT) The 211 combined points between the two tied for the 24th highest scoring game in KHSAA history on Monday night in Walton. Final numbers in this one: 143 field goal attempts, 45 three-point attempts and 76 free throw attempts. The Bearcats (6-1) had five players...
The LINK nky Team of the Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, The Simon Kenton Lady Pioneers basketball team
The LINK nky Team of the Week is the Simon Kenton High School Lady Pioneers basketball team. Simon Kenton started the 2022-23 season off 2-0 with wins over Owen County (69-47) and an impressive win over Ryle (67-52). Simon Kenton did it with balanced scoring as four players averaged in...
Highlands high-octane offense continues in defeating Campbell Co.
Highlands has been a fine-tuned machine on offense all season long, and the Bluebirds offensive success continued Tuesday night in a 101-85 home win over the Campbell County Camels. The thing that was particularly impressive tonight for the Bluebirds was their ability to share the ball and get multiple guys...
SPONSORED: TANK celebrates 50 years serving our Northern Kentucky community
This article is written and provided by TANK. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) celebrated a milestone birthday in November marking 50 years transporting Northern Kentuckians to work, school, shopping and events. Earlier in the year, the company took some time to have a little fun and to take...
Dilapidated building transformed to accommodate longtime Covington dental practice
Dr. Barry Applegate joked that he ended up on Greenup Street because he is from Greenup County. His dentist’s office has been a fixture in Covington since his practice opened in 1993. As his business evolved, so too did the needs of the space it was operating in. After...
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
NKU will not oversee Northern Kentucky charter schools
A charter school pilot is coming to Northern Kentucky, but the region’s largest university will not be its authorizer. Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents declined to take action Tuesday to be the authorizer — the institution that can approve, deny, and oversee a charter school — ending months of speculation about a project for which they initially didn’t know they were even involved.
Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
With NKU out, what happens next for Northern Kentucky’s charter school?
Outside Student Union Room 107A at Northern Kentucky University on Tuesday, public educators from around the region spoke animatedly in groups after NKU’s Board of Regents declined to vote on whether it would become an authorizer for the region’s impending charter school. Authorizers are the institutions that can...
Wrecks causing backups on NB 71/75 heading into Ohio
Two different wrecks are causing backups on 71/75 northbound this morning, causing backups from the Brent Spence all to way back to I-275. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting other wrecks dotting I-71/75 near Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell, and one more just north of I-275. The first wreck is...
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Top boxers once trained in this building. Now, it's affordable housing
COVINGTON, Ky. — After being vacant for years, a building in Covington where prominent professional boxers once trained appeared to be down for the count. But an out-of-state developer now has the place looking like it can go another ten rounds, at least. The makeover is also providing some...
Crews are responding to a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a fire at Palomino Drive in Villa Hills. Residents are being evacuated. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Crews are responding to a report of a possible structure fire on 17th St in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a possible structure fire at 317 East 17th St in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Report of a crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
