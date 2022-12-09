ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Prisoner Swaps Are ‘Possible,’ Putin Says

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin said more prisoner swaps like Thursday’s exchange of basketballer Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout are possible if Russia and the U.S. can keep finding “compromises.” “Everything is possible,” he said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan. “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.” The Griner-Bout negoations didn’t include negotiations on any other issues but Putin appeared open to other discussions. “Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue,” he said, according to AP. “We didn’t set the task to move from those talks to something else, but they do create a certain atmosphere."

