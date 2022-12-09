ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
game-news24.com

Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2

When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
game-news24.com

Alchemist Simulator Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator was updated to version 1.0

Studio niceplay and tinyBuild announced a full release Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator The alchemist simulator was updated to version 1.0. The game left early access to the PC and appeared on Xbox, including in Game Pass. For anyone who has a potion shop or is planning to open one, in...
dotesports.com

Emongg predicts Doomfist will be meta tank in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 update

The Overwatch 2 meta underwent a massive shake-up in the Season 2 update, and one of the biggest winners was Doomfist, who went from being a situational pick to a meta powerhouse thanks to some hefty buffs. You can read all the Overwatch Hero changes here. But while all of...
IGN

Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed

New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
game-news24.com

Apex Legends Arenas could be removed in Next Update

Apex Legends Arenas mode seemed to be a permanent mode. Recent leaks indicate that the mode will be removed from the next major season, Season 16. While the game mode has discovered its own niche, it may be different. It seems like that might come into an end. Here are...
game-news24.com

Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar

Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
game-news24.com

Is the progressivized chapter 4 ready for competitiveness?

The final Fortnite season has almost a week ended. We are getting the most out of all of the past three tournaments that happen to the Chapter 4 tournament. Is the Fortnite Chapter 4 to compete yet?. This game has several useful new features such as new weapons, maps and...
game-news24.com

Pokémon TCG Standard Rotation Happens Until April

The Pokemon TCG is being updated for 2023. This release celebrates the release of Scarlet & Violet, the third expansion to come as follows the release of Scarlet & Violet on the Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon TCG has also modified its standard format rotation. As noted on the official site,...
New York Post

Shocking moment man is zapped by falling power line on train platform

In eastern India, the cables jump you. A ticket inspector in India redefined “getting wired” after he was zapped by a fallen power cable while standing at a subway station. Shocking CCTV footage of the freak accident is igniting the internet. The electrifying incident occurred on Dec. 27 while the unidentified ticket-checker was talking with a man on a subway platform at the Kharagpur Junction railway station in West Bengal State, according to Jam Press. His conversation was interrupted when an errant cable apparently fell on the inspector, sending a stream of volts ripping through his body. In the clip,...

