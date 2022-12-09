Read full article on original website
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
KTBS
Standoff scene cleared after more than 12 hours; SPD searches for suspect
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man wanted for beating, knocking out ex’s teeth
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who is wanted on multiple charges after Shreveport police say he severely beat his ex-girlfriend and knocked out several of her teeth. Police say 42-year-old Shamichael Sabbath is wanted for one count of aggravated burglary, one count of...
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Abusing Girlfriend and Shooting Dog
ktalnews.com
PD asking public to help find missing Shreveport man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding a Shreveport man missing since Sunday. Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Officials say he is...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City man armed with assault rifle arrested after standoff
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man police say opened fire during a four-hour standoff early Monday morning outside a Bossier City apartment complex is behind bars and facing multiple charges. Police say officers and firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Village Lane around 2 a.m. after...
cenlanow.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, shooting dog
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Kevin McKeaver Jr. was arrested last week after a nearly three-month-long investigation launched in September after deputies were dispatched to the 10400 block of E. Kings Highway. The pregnant victim reported the father of her child shoved her into a bathroom cabinet, struck her in the face, pulled hair from her head, and used a pistol to kill her dog in its kennel.
KTBS
Missing Shreveport man found dead
KTBS
Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
LSP: Missing child advisory canceled for Shreveport teen
Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for suspect in rape of juvenile
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile. Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday. Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of...
KTBS
Former SPD officer accused of assault on trial this week
SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial started Monday in federal court for a former Shreveport police officer accused of assaulting a man he arrested. Dylan Hudson, 35, of Shreveport, is accused in a 2021 indictment of willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during an arrest.
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
KSLA
Minden police say 12-year-old girl found safe
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Minden Police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe. The girl initially left her home on Dec. 7 at around 4:20 p.m.
wbrz.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen in Shreveport found safe Tuesday morning
SHREVEPORT - State police issued a missing child advisory for a teenager last seen in Caddo Parish Sunday. Troopers are searching for Fairchild Scarbrough who is approximately 6'1" and 165 pounds. He was last seen possibly riding a blue bike around Yukon Drive in Shreveport. Troopers say he has a mental health condition that may impair his judgment.
KTBS
Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Jacqueline Sabbath, 52, of the 10100 block of Pine Orchard Road, died at the scene. Deputies said Sabbath was...
