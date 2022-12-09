Read full article on original website
MSP investigating reported shooting on I-696 near Farmington Road
Michigan State Police say they are investigating a reported freeway shooting on westbound I-696 near Farmington Road that occurred Tuesday evening around 8 p.m.
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
2 men charged after MSP found missing girl in their vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
Bloomfield Hills woman facing auto insurance fraud charges after taking money from car crash survivor
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Bloomfield Hills woman is facing charges linked to auto insurance fraud allegations. Officials said Cathy Rice was paid more than $12,000 in 2020 for case management services to an auto accident survivor that were never provided. Rice was arraigned on Nov. 28 in...
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting
DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say. According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired at when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street. Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid...
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
I-94 closed in Wayne County after woman's body hit multiple times on freeway
An investigation is underway after a driver hit a woman’s body on I-94 in western Wayne County Tuesday night, leaving the freeway backed up for more than a mile.
Macomb County man arrested after being found asleep at the wheel, police say
A Macomb County driver who had been out for night at a bar was arrested for drunk driving after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, according to Troy police. Police said the incident took place about 1:30 a. m. Dec. 3 in the area of Rochester Road and Barclay Circle.
WB I-94 back open after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body
Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body. The incident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 13 when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway. When Michigan State Police arrived, it was determined that the object struck was a woman’s body.
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
Victim's mother fears errors in murder trial may put any conviction in jeopardy
Mistrial declared in case of River Rouge man charged with murdering girlfriend; Defense attorney moves to have case tossed out for good
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
