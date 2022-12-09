(CBS DETROIT) - Two men are facing charges after Michigan State Police troopers found a missing girl in their vehicle during a traffic stop that happened in Inkster in May, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Steffan Alexander Harris, 28, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and child sexually abuse activity - aggravated distributing or promoting and habitual offender.Harris was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 12, and given a $100,000 bond.The second suspect is already in prison and will be arraigned on Thursday. The charges he faces include habitual offender - fourth offense notice, controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotics less than 50 grams) and identity theft.MSP has not released the second suspect's name.On May 20, troopers were patrolling in Inkster and during a traffic stop they discovered a minor girl in a vehicle with two adult males.Police confirmed the girl's identity and discovered the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department had her listed as an endangered missing juvenile.If anyone has a human trafficking tip, they are asked to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

INKSTER, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO