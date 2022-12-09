ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sperryville, VA

Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago

Before you die, you've got to try this place.

In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."

One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination restaurant" noting the atmosphere, and "extraordinary."

Owners John and Diane MacPherson rebuilt the place in 2017.

It's now run by Jake and Sara Addeo, who met in line at a New York restaurant in 2001. Both are former New York restaurant owners, and one a restaurant together in Hong Kong. Upon returning to Washington DC, the couple helmed kitchens of three popular restaurants.

The menu at Three Blacksmiths changes regularly. Click here for the menu for the days of Dec. 7-10.

