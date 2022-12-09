Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy has delayed on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One again
The Hogwarts Memorial at least will still be gone in 2023 (pic: WB Games) In one of the most shocking news of the year, Harry Potter’s RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on last gen formats but not next. The Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy was announced over two...
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The popular game of Nintendo 3DS is the first update in more than 10 years
Nintendo has recently made use of its Nintendo 3DS handheld to upgrade its title this week. For the most part since the release of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo continues to give a different name to the 3DS. Outside of new titles here and there, the 3DS is a platform that isn’t active since 2020. I guess for a security purpose, Nintendo felt that it was necessary to put together this new update once more for one of the best mobile devices.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Nintendo Store UK is giving away free Mario and Zelda games if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED this weekend
Skyward Sword HD and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are both up for grabs
Recruit a Friend
Do you want to share your memories with your friends and share amazing adventures with them around Azeroth and abroad? The training program Recruiting Friends is perfect for you. What’s the new day?. UPDATE: With the new Dragonflight release, players will be able to return after their experiences have...
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
The Apocalypse arena will be shut down for Control claims insider
They’ll never forget them (pic: EA). More new Apex Legends leaks show that several big changes, regarding Arenas and certain characters, might happen within the long run. Apart from the usual battle royale, Apex Legends has a new mode called Arenas, which was only introduced in Season 9. Players...
MLB The Show 22 Getting New Title Update. The support is starting soon
The game’s end result is a complete change, as the developers of San Diego Studio hope it’ll get the game ready. Since the start of that year, San Diego Studio continued to support MLB The Show 22 in major fashion with frequent updates and new content for players to dig into. Despite the football season on the horizon, the updated release will likely end soon as well, but a new patch will soon drop.
Call of Duty: Finest Hour in Klassik-Test (PS2/ Xbox/GC)
The child of Christ comes every year, but even countless games inspired by the past century’s war. The tail light for 2004 forming thereby Activision, with the console version of Call of Duty giving an insight into a Christmas under the flak cannon. The abyss that will turn the Old Ages into an action-packed film, Spark reflects on the past and transforms the history of Second World War with Hollywood-mature fiction.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Fortnite players can win a million dollars from Mr.Beast challenge
If you take the absolute best of MrBeasts, you can win $1,000,000 on Fortnite. For quite long, though Fortnite has already featured top streaming channels such as Ninja, Lachlan and Loserfruit, YouTuber MrBeast was too busy. Mr. Beast is known for the huge sums of money that he collects on...
Microsoft to let Sony put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus claims report report
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming soon to PS Plus? (pic: Activision) In the latest and strangest plot twist in Activision Blizzard, Microsoft offered to put Call Of Duty on PS Plus. The US Federal Trade Commission was planning on blocking the acquisition of the acquisition and commissions in...
Mr. Banth x Fortnite: An Extreme Survival Challenge of a Million Dollars
Fortnite has launched season 1, but fans are all too tired in the movie. Using the original 5.1 – to the new cars – and a brand-new map to exclusive collaborations, the dense roadmap is already envisioned for Fortnite. In the latest update to Chapter 2, Epic Games snatched information on the MrBeast x Fortnite crossover, and revealed an upcoming tournament worth $1 million.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Alchemist Simulator Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator was updated to version 1.0
Studio niceplay and tinyBuild announced a full release Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator The alchemist simulator was updated to version 1.0. The game left early access to the PC and appeared on Xbox, including in Game Pass. For anyone who has a potion shop or is planning to open one, in...
