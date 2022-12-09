Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
The 2022 NFL season continues to creep towards the playoffs. But in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are just starting up. And if your team was good enough to find its way into the postseason, that makes checking out our Week 15 start ’em sit ’em running backs list worth your while. Finding solid […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. The Ravens are coming off an important 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They...
Saquon Barkley gets big injury update for Week 15 vs. Commanders
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to practice before a game against the Washington Commanders after suffering an injury last week, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan. The Giants planned to limit Barkley’s snaps against the Eagles last week even after he...
Deshaun Watson gets brutally honest on struggles for Browns
The Cleveland Browns are a modest 1-1 in their two games started by quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, as Watson gets acclimated to the Browns, the three-time Pro Bowler said he still has a lot of room to grow as a quarterback. Watson spoke to 92.3 The Fan prior to the...
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
DJ Moore fantasy football owners will love latest injury update
The Carolina Panthers kept their slim playoff hopes alive in Week 14 with a big upset win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers could find their way into the playoffs if they win out over their final four games. Easier said than done, […] The post DJ Moore fantasy football owners will love latest injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman takes key steps in return from injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are activating WR Mecole Hardman from the IR, per Jeremy Fowler. The decision to activate Hardman, who was dealing with an abdomen injury, opens a 21 practice day window for the receiver. Hardman has played in just 8 games this season. He’s reeled in 25 receptions...
Bengals receive promising Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd injury updates
The Cincinnati Bengals received a pair of promising injury updates on wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, per Kelsey Conway. Conway reports that both players were at practice on Wednesday despite their injury concerns. Boyd and Higgins’ presences at Bengals’ practice bode well for their chances of suiting up for Cincinnati’s upcoming clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Todd Bowles drops truth bomb on Tristan Wirfs’ injury amid return to practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to hang on for dear life atop the NFC South, and they hope is that the can get a starting offensive lineman in Tristan Wirfs back sooner rather than later. While some are optimistic that Wirfs could make a quick return from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 12, head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t seem to agree with those feelings.
Jalin Hyatt makes NFL Draft decision ahead of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt chose to declare for the NFL Draft and skip the opportunity to play the Clemson Tigers football program in the Orange Bowl, he announced in a Wednesday tweet. “The past three years have been filled with so many ups and downs and have helped me become the man […] The post Jalin Hyatt makes NFL Draft decision ahead of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota makes surgery decision after getting replaced by Desmond Ridder
The 5-8 Atlanta Falcons, led by head coach Arthur Smith, made a huge decision with the playoffs still within plausible reach. Instead of rolling with Marcus Mariota, their starting quarterback since Week 1, they decided to hand the keys to the offense to rookie Desmond Ridder, who hasn’t even touched the grass in the NFL. […] The post Falcons QB Marcus Mariota makes surgery decision after getting replaced by Desmond Ridder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh makes big Zach Wilson move after Jets’ benching
Zach Wilson is back for the New York Jets. Though he won’t be starting Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the benched quarterback will be in uniform backing up Mike White. “We’re moving up Zach up to the No. 2 spot,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Zach’s been doing great job, he has. He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable.”
Fantasy football outlook after Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s ACL tear
The Arizona Cardinals haven’t been having the season they were expecting to have in 2022, and while they were holding on by a thread heading into their Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, everything finally came crashing down when Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the third play of the game. Now Arizona can officially turn their attention to the 2023 season after a very disappointing 2022 campaign.
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0