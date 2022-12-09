ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
brytfmonline.com

Attack on the headquarters of the Wagner Group: alleged “significant losses”

The attack was said to have taken place on a hotel complex in the town of Kadievka, west of Luhansk, on Sunday. Large units of mercenaries are stationed here. – A large number of those who were there died, the governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, wrote in a television interview. Reuters.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
ship-technology.com

Expanding the network: Ship Technology Global 83

In this issue: China invests in Port of Hamburg, UN pushes ahead with Ukraine grain inspections, MSC World Europa launches, and more. Ship Technology Global is back with a bumper edition, combined with our sister title Future Cruise, bringing all of our expert maritime analysis together in one place. Chinese...
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
International Business Times

The Davidson Window: US Navy Sailing Through Nightmarish Period As China Eyes Taiwan

As the 'Davidson Window' and 'decade of concern'— for a potential forced unification of Taiwan with mainland China — opens up, the massive advancement and expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy are coinciding with the steady shrinking and decline of U.S. Navy's capabilities that are marred by deployment delays, cost overruns and severe maintenance issues.
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

Stop Building a Military to Attack China

Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
WASHINGTON STATE
ship-technology.com

APM Terminals launches new feeder service between Poti Port and Istanbul

The new service will allow the company to extend its offering between Turkey and Georgia. APM Terminals Poti has launched a new feeder service to facilitate a direct connection between Poti Port, Georgia, and Istanbul, Turkey. The new service will enable APM Terminals to extend its offering between the two...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy