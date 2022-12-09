The Dota Pro Circuit 2023 (DPC 2023) roster lock marks the end of a long hiatus since the international eleven (TI 11) concluded. From 11 a.m. until 22 (see below). What really matters in this CM from CM 2023 is the abundance of new members, so far as to introduce us to the IC 2023 standard. For instance, the remnants of the former team OG squad went out of their retirement to compete in DPC 2023.

1 DAY AGO