Syndication: The Record

 3 days ago
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jason Garrett not leaving NBC for Stanford job

Jason Garrett has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford.

