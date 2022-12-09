Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Honeysuckle Road temporary lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Lanes on Honeysuckle Road will be closed for a short time for work related to the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation project. Tuesday, December 13, two lanes of Honeysuckle Road will be closed at 986 Honeysuckle Road, in front of the Honeysuckle Road Congregation. The closure...
wdhn.com
Houston County looks to delay sale of farm center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The county is asking the City of Dothan to hold off before completing the sale of the Houston County Farm Center. The sale date was set for the end of the first week of January 2023 when the county commission accepted the $two million dollar offer from the city of Dothan.
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day, or in this case a 4Warn Weather Night, for late Wednesday night, December 14. The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
wdhn.com
Guthrie’s first-ever toy drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Guthrie’s is hosting their first ‘Chicken Our List’ toy drive this year. The goal is to put more toys under the trees of first responders’ families and children in need. Guthrie’s has partnered with the Exchange Center in Dothan to help...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 13, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will feature a fair amount of cloud cover with only peaks of sunshine at times. There will be enough moisture around to squeeze out one or two showers. Highs should be pretty similar to yesterday as most locations make it up to the middle to possibly upper 60s.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Wreaths Across America ceremonies
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 17th, the state of Alabama will honor our nation’s veterans by hosting the 14th annual Wreaths Across America Day. There will be ceremonies in Daleville, Enterprise, and Dothan. At Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan, they will lay the wreaths at 12:00 p.m....
wdhn.com
Henry Co. Commission rescinds abatement for solar project
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Commission has reneged on the approval of a 20-year tax abatement for the Chicago-based renewable energy company — Hecate Energy. This comes after nearly 30 Henry County Citizens, primarily from the Tumbleton area voiced their concerns about the project. “It brought...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
wdhn.com
Stormy mid-week turns into a cold weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight is tame compared to what tomorrow night will bring us. Temperatures drop to the middle and upper 50s with winds out of the east at 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will remain. Wednesday will be mainly dry until the evening hours. The later we...
wdhn.com
Deadly crash on Highway 84 near Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)–A Level Plains man is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Clay Bank Creek. According to Dale County Coroner John Cawley, Jose Valdez, 31, was ejected from his vehicle when it left the roadway and flipped into the creek. He was traveling east on Highway 84. Officials...
955wtvy.com
Police Investigate a Deadly Accident in Daleville
An investigation is underway after a deadly one car wreck in Daleville Monday. Police say Jose Valdez of Level Plains was ejected from his vehicle after running off the roadway, flipping the vehicle and landing in Clay Bank Creek. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
Florida police chase ends in south Alabama
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
wdhn.com
Strong to severe storms tonight, then we cool down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today should be mainly dry until the late PM hours, where we’ll see the development of some scattered showers as our cold front pushes closer to the region. Highs will be warm as most locations reach the low 70s. Our line of showers and...
jacksoncountyfl.gov
PRESS RELEASE: New Board Chairmen
CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – Jackson County BOCC elects its Chairman and Vice Chairman for two-year terms. A member may serve multiple terms in these seats but must be reappointed in two-year increments. The role of Commission Chairman is to preside at all BOCC meetings, preserving order and decorum. In the absence of the Chair, the Vice Chair presides.
wtvy.com
HCSO warns of phone scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sheriff Donald Valenza wants the citizens of Houston County and surrounding areas to be aware of a reoccurring scam. It is reported that a person or persons are making phone calls to citizens pretending to be law enforcement officers and are collecting fees for warrants or unpaid citations.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
wtvy.com
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
wdhn.com
Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow night
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature a fair amount of cloud cover with only peaks of sunshine at times. There will be enough moisture around to squeeze out one or two showers. Highs should be pretty similar to yesterday as most locations make it up to the middle to possibly upper 60s.
