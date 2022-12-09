Read full article on original website
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
Eagle Crusher Co. Announces New Products on Display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Eagle Crusher Co., a leading manufacturer in the crushing and screening industry, continues its rich tradition of new product innovation leading into the 2023 year. The company will introduce two new plants on display in the Eagle Crusher booth (C30949) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 14-18, 2023 in Las Vegas. Also on the show floor will be a proven product favorite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005874/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards
Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.
Rebecca Farah Al Lahiq Named Fine Art Underwriting Manager at Great American Insurance Group
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce that Rebecca Farah Al Lahiq has joined its Fidelity / Crime Division as a Fine Art Underwriting Manager to oversee its Canadian Fine Art Practice. Great American offers industry-leading products for art collections through its network of independent agents and wholesalers across the United States and Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005768/en/ Rebecca Farah Al Lahiq (Photo: Business Wire)
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
All the trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2022
Missed the show? Here's your skimmable recap of world premieres and trailers.
Microsoft to let Sony put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus claims report report
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming soon to PS Plus? (pic: Activision) In the latest and strangest plot twist in Activision Blizzard, Microsoft offered to put Call Of Duty on PS Plus. The US Federal Trade Commission was planning on blocking the acquisition of the acquisition and commissions in...
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
Fortnite players can win a million dollars from Mr.Beast challenge
If you take the absolute best of MrBeasts, you can win $1,000,000 on Fortnite. For quite long, though Fortnite has already featured top streaming channels such as Ninja, Lachlan and Loserfruit, YouTuber MrBeast was too busy. Mr. Beast is known for the huge sums of money that he collects on...
MLB The Show 22 Getting New Title Update. The support is starting soon
The game’s end result is a complete change, as the developers of San Diego Studio hope it’ll get the game ready. Since the start of that year, San Diego Studio continued to support MLB The Show 22 in major fashion with frequent updates and new content for players to dig into. Despite the football season on the horizon, the updated release will likely end soon as well, but a new patch will soon drop.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
Black Desert doubles the class with a two-sane update
Pearl Abyss revealed the last big thing for Black Desert: a pair of twinned classes that will be heading in different ways. When a light-born umper arrives at Black Desert Mobile today, her younger sister, Woosa arrives on the console tomorrow. Play Black DesertWoosa is definitely the studio’s favorite, dressed...
Hogwarts Legacy has delayed on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One again
The Hogwarts Memorial at least will still be gone in 2023 (pic: WB Games) In one of the most shocking news of the year, Harry Potter’s RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on last gen formats but not next. The Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy was announced over two...
PS5 a small console with a detachable disc drive test kit already in the wild claims source
Is the 4th-generation PSK getting ready for a huge turnover? (pic: Sony). According to the latest rumors, a new thinner version of the PS5 could be out by next summer and will be announced soon. Normally you expect to hear about a new console at three years after its first...
The Gran Turismo 7 update has 5 new cars, a new version has 5 parts, but note has changed
After the announcement of the next update of the Gran Turismo 7 and the excitement for what would be a surprise, polyphony Digital released the latest details on the new PlayStation console. As we discussed earlier, it’s not surprising that this update introduces a new five car, namely the Ford V100 and the Ferrari V100. A trailer was released alongside this update, and it’s also showing off the new additions and also the update should now be live for PlayStation users to download.
Universal Studios renews the grand opening date for the Super Mario World
Universal Studios announced the grand opening date for its brand new Super-Symbian world. The Nintendo fans have wondered if they could play Mario Kart in real life and when the world might fulfill those dreams. Even though the Nintendo World is already in Japan, it’s not accessible to anyone who lives in the United States. Universal Studios and Nintendo have done a lot of research to bring Super Nintendo World to the United States via Universal Studios Hollywood. It’s been a long time, but now it’s almost finished for fans to go to the park.
Bayonetta 4 and 5 pitches existing at Platinum could reach Bayonetta 9
The shadow of Bayonetta is still visible. The surprise reveal of the Bayonetta spin-off at The Game Awards is only the tip of the iceberg. For the franchise that’s never been particularly successful commercially, its a miracle that Bayonetta ever got one sequel, not two, and yet on Thursday the developers announced spin-off that has predecessored Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon.
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
UK chart went 5 to 11 December 2022
Last week were these the top two in the United Kingdom. Goodbye.org. FIFA 23 Modern Warfare II: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Pokemon Violet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition. Nintendo Switch Sports are all about sports. Pokemon Scarlet Sonic Frontiers Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Minecraft Just dance 2023. The Callisto Protocol. Splatoon 3 Lego Star Wars: The skywalker’s game! Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom battle. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Superstars from the Mario Party. Cuphead NEU The need for speed Unbound for unbound trains. Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Kirby and the Forgotten Land are not the least visited territory. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a man who is angry. Mario, swim, and the witches : the opening of hope. Super Theft, VV. Super Mario Odyssey!
