ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
ComicBook
Steam Users Frustrated With The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Steam users have found themselves quite annoyed today as Valve's ongoing Steam Deck giveaway that ties in with The Game Awards 2022 has proven to be pretty faulty. Earlier this week, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve announced that it would be giving away one unit of the PC handheld per minute to those who watched The Game Awards via Steam itself. And while a number of fans were excited about this promotion, it seems that it hasn't worked as intended.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
game-news24.com
Alchemist Simulator Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator was updated to version 1.0
Studio niceplay and tinyBuild announced a full release Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator The alchemist simulator was updated to version 1.0. The game left early access to the PC and appeared on Xbox, including in Game Pass. For anyone who has a potion shop or is planning to open one, in...
game-news24.com
Bloober team teases New Horror Games, Partners with Private Division
Bloober Team is working on a new IP in partnership with the publisher Private Division, an IP that the developer has teased during a press conference. The company’s announcement revealed that the two companies reached a publishing agreement. This new IP hasn’t yet a known name, it has a release window, but Bloober confirmed it will be a survival-horror game. This project exists on behalf of others also in the work of Bloober Team, including the new Layers of Fear, and a remake of Silent Hill 2.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
game-news24.com
Xbox thinks it’ll take players around 1,000 hours to beat League of Legends on GamePass
Despite being a MOBA, League of Legends, which happens on Xbox, is unbeatable after allwell. Today, the most popular game of Riot Games topped Xbox Game Pass with the users of the subscription service automatically unlocking all the champions in the game. Game Pass shows how much time each game takes to beat and it turns out it takes 1 016 hours to complete the game’s main story.
game-news24.com
MLB The Show 22 Getting New Title Update. The support is starting soon
The game’s end result is a complete change, as the developers of San Diego Studio hope it’ll get the game ready. Since the start of that year, San Diego Studio continued to support MLB The Show 22 in major fashion with frequent updates and new content for players to dig into. Despite the football season on the horizon, the updated release will likely end soon as well, but a new patch will soon drop.
game-news24.com
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com
Riot Games was being taken into consideration by means of its name for the existence of an allegation of Valorant Clone
Riot Games is in a lawsuit slashed by the Chinese company NetEase infringing the rights of their popular Valorant esports title. Riot Games claimed the NetEases mobile title Hyper Front has maps, weapons, characters and charms similar to Valortant. Like Valorant, Hyper Front is a free-to-play FPS title with teams...
