Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
35 Christmas desserts for the sweetest holiday
The holiday season is upon us, and we don't know about you folks, but that gets us in the mood for baking. Crumbles, cakes, gingerbread, polvorones: If it's got a little sugar, flour and butter, we're here for it!. The temperature is quickly dropping for bright and chilly afternoons and...
bullardcharger.com
Holiday Treats
When Christmas day comes around, we get all excited about Christmas dinner and all the sweet treats we munch on throughout the day. There are so many dessert recipes around that it is hard to choose a favorite. But there are still new and amazing recipes to try!. Persimmon cookies;...
Calling All Foodies! Treat Yourself to the Tastiest Gift Baskets for the Holidays
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. ‘Tis the season to devour all the delicious sweets in sight. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire! Candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Marshmallows for toasting! Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie, but for now, we’ve got even […]
12tomatoes.com
What Your Favorite Holiday Treat Says About Your Personality
Sure there’s the tree, the shopping, and the parties, but Christmas is about some serious eating, specifically sweets. Our favorite go-to holiday treats may say a lot about our personalities. Cut Out Sugar Cookies. If you like sugar cookies, don’t feel like you’re boring — sugar cookie lovers are...
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season
Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
therecipecritic.com
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
HelloFresh Is Offering a Buddy the Elf Meal Kit Just in Time for Christmas
Cue the Christmas movies and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because we found the sweetest way to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. HelloFresh is offering a Buddy the Elf meal kit featuring his iconic spaghetti (you know, the one with chocolate syrup and candy all over). It’s quite literally the sweetest way to enjoy the holiday tradition of watching Elf this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the yummy meal kit.
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here
Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
Get into the Christmas spirit with edible baubles
I’ve been really enjoying Chococo’s Festive Collection, £12.50 for a box of nine filled chocolates (other sizes available) with centres such as Spiced Rum (so good: raisins marinated in Two Drifters rum), Gingerbread Caramel, Tawny Port and Fig (it’s all in the name). This is a great, seasonally named, box to give to someone you really like, but also a fantastic passive- aggressive present for someone who likes to squirrel away gifts and re-purpose them – because unless they act fast, they can’t! While you’re there, Chococo also does a very nice oat ‘milk’ Christmas Bauble filled with honeycomb chocolates, £13.50, and all vegan. Luckily, these are not foil wrapped, so you’re not tempted to hang them – you have to eat them.
Couple’s Christmas Rom-Com-Inspired Wedding Glistened at Devon Gardens Venue
Austin Golya and Allison Kappler had their first date in 2012 at a themed party. Almost a decade later, they said “I do” at another themed party — their wedding, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The newlyweds had their big day follow the theme of “Nancy...
9 best wine deals for Christmas 2022: Get that festive feeling with these bottles
There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tipple during the festive period – and while mulled wine tends to dominate drinks menus, let’s not forget ’tis the season to share a bottle of your favourite red, white or rosé, too.Whether you’re settling down with a glass of wine to unwind after a long day at work, or hosting seasonal drinks with friends and family, it is definitely a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.With so many gatherings and social events occuring over the festive season, it’s also worth picking up a bottle or two to gift when visiting friends...
KELOLAND TV
DIY Christmas cupcake ornaments
Nothing is as sweet as a treat during the holiday season. But, who says that your belly and tastebuds should be the only one’s revealing in sweets this season? That’s why today we demonstrated you how you can create your own DIY sweet treats for your tree and décor to add a touch of color and sweetness to the greatest time of year.
Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail
I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
Trader Joe's Put A Twist On Its 2022 Holiday Jingle Jangle
By now, we all know that countless Trader Joe's food items have cult followings, from Candy Cane Joe-Joe's all the way to cookie butter. Needless to say, Trader Joe's fans get especially excited this time of year, when the chain breaks out its holiday snacks. One such holiday snack is...
Peeps brings back nostalgic holiday favorites just in time for Christmas and they’re not all shaped like little chicks
PEEPS has announced the return of seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors of their iconic marshmallows to retailers. The marshmallow candies will be available in a variety of flavors and several different stores. "Celebrate the holidays with the sweet shapes and festive flavors of Peeps Marshmallow," Peeps stated in an official...
Comments / 0