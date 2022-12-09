Faculty and staff are invited to participate in one of two Reflection Point groups (formerly Books@Work) on Tuesdays and Thursdays this winter. Over the course of 12 weeks, the groups will be led by a Case Western Reserve University professor through discussions of three different books. Consistently one of the most popular offerings available through the Wellness Program, this Reflection Point builds community and professional relationships within the university.

