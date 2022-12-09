Read full article on original website
Share your positive CWRU experiences with prospective students
Has your experience at CWRU made a positive impact on you? As the fall semester comes to a close, you may be reflecting on your CWRU experiences and opportunities. The Office of Undergraduate Admission invites undergraduate students to share their stories and insights with prospective students and their families. Share...
Author and activist Kimberly Jones to engage the campus community as keynote for MLK Convocation
The New York Times bestselling-author Kimberly Jones will be the featured speaker at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation on Friday, Jan. 20, at 12:45 p.m. in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Ballroom in the Tinkham Veale University Center. In addition to writing several books addressing prejudice and...
CWRU departments partner to launch Faculty Search Dashboard
In collaboration with Institutional Research and University Technology, the Office of the Provost recently launched a Faculty Search Dashboard using data from the Faculty Information System (FIS), Case Western Reserve University’s system of record for faculty appointment information. The dashboard includes data related to active and emeriti faculty, including faculty ranks, departments, endowed professorships, administrative titles, work addresses/phone numbers, and degrees. This site is accessible only to faculty and staff at the university, and you must login with your CWRU credentials.
Master of Social Work information session
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to learn more about the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences’ Master of Social Work program. An information session will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Topics covered will...
Connect with colleagues over books
Faculty and staff are invited to participate in one of two Reflection Point groups (formerly Books@Work) on Tuesdays and Thursdays this winter. Over the course of 12 weeks, the groups will be led by a Case Western Reserve University professor through discussions of three different books. Consistently one of the most popular offerings available through the Wellness Program, this Reflection Point builds community and professional relationships within the university.
Keithley Symposium keynote speaker: Dread Scott
The 2022 Keithley Symposium keynote speaker will be Dread Scott, who makes revolutionary art to propel history forward. Scott’s talk, hosted by the Department of Art History and Art, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center ballroom. Scott doesn’t...
Faculty Journal Club Meeting
Now in its third year, the Case Western Reserve University Faculty Journal Club aims to increase diversity and inclusion among the university’s faculty. Any member of the CWRU community may join the next meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. The virtual meeting will discuss “The economic argument for hiring people with disabilities.” Attendees are encouraged to read the article and come to the meeting prepared to discuss the content.
7 things to do around Cleveland in the winter
Though winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21, there are plenty of ways to embrace the season in Cleveland. Whether you prefer to stay cozy indoors or adventure outside, Northeast Ohio has plenty of offerings to stay busy during the colder months—you need only take your pick. Read...
HyperCase inaugural meeting
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to learn more about HyperCase, a student-led biotech incubator that brings together engineering, medical, law and management students to solve unmet needs in healthcare. The HyperCase inaugural meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Samson Pavilion, Room 153A.
48th annual Sci-Fi Marathon
The Case Western Reserve University Film Society’s 48th annual Sci-Fi Marathon will be held Jan. 20–22 with 36 hours of sci-fi movies shown in Strosacker Auditorium. The first showing, Lightyear (2022), will begin Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. This year’s marathon will feature 13 movies and two...
