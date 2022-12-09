Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Public hearing Thursday on proposed changes to Westfield’s city charter
WESTFIELD — The City Council will host a public hearing on proposed charter changesduring its meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ad-hoc Charter Committee has been meeting regularly for the last two months, and will take comments at the hearing on several agenda items that have been discussed, including changing the term of mayor from two to four years beginning in January 2026, with a recall provision, and on changing the procedures for filling mid-term vacancies on the City Council, School Committee and the Municipal Light Board.
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
Holyoke City Council lowers property tax rates; homeowners still face paying more for fiscal 2023
HOLYOKE – The City Council, in a 7-6 vote, set new tax rates for all property classifications on Monday night. Still, despite lower rates, homeowners will face paying more in 2023 because of rising property values. Residential property owners will pay $18.78 per $1,000 in valuation, while commercial-industrial property...
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
wmasspi.com
Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…
On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
Latino small businesses in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield get grants to help grow
SPRINGFIELD — For Jessika Rozki, owner of Rozki Rides in Springfield, the $1,000 her business received from the Latino Economic Development Corp. is more than a chance to pay for professional accounting. “It means everything,” she said. “It is so helpful to have support as a woman business owner,...
Ware Planning Board to hear request for marijuana delivery business
WARE — The Planning Board on Thursday will convene a public hearing to consider request for a special permit from Pineapple Express, LLC to operate a marijuana delivery business. The delivery business would be located at 124C West St., next door to marijuana dispensary Curaleaf. The Dec. 15 hearing...
Westfield residents will have to pay for burning permits starting next year
WESTFIELD — Beginning in January, Westfield residents will need to pay for daily or seasonal burning permits, after a vote from the Fire Commission earlier this year. Fire Chief Patrick Egloff said on Tuesday that starting Jan. 15, burning permits in Westfield will cost $10 for one day, or $25 for a seasonal permit. Previously a burning permit had been free, and they were issued solely based on whether fire officials believed the conditions that day were safe enough for a burn.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Worcester renters bear larger burden of rising housing costs, report says
It’s no secret that Worcester, like the rest of Massachusetts and the country, is seeing rising housing costs, but for renters, who make up the majority of the city’s residents, those struggles are even higher. A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau revealed that between...
MassLive.com
Chelan Brown to speak about discrimination lawsuit against MGM Springfield
A former MGM Springfield employee who is suing the casino is set to speak publicly for the first time since claiming that the casino provided inaccurate reports on its diversity hiring practices and that she faced racial discrimination and retaliation as a result of speaking up to upper management. The...
homenewshere.com
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
Springfield Fire crews called to apartment fire on Osgood Street
Springfield firefighters worked to put out an early morning fire at an apartment building in the city's North End Tuesday.
Westfield commissioners honor hiking group for restoration of Tekoa Park
WESTFIELD — At its Dec. 12 meeting, Westfield Parks and Recreation Commissioner Scott LaBombard presented Elizabeth Massa and Karen McTaggart, co-founders of the Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers, with a certificate of volunteer appreciation for their work cleaning up and clearing a trail at Tekoa Park on Route 20. “We...
Westfield Technical Academy breaks ground on house project with nonprofit’s aid
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Technical Academy groundbreaking on Dec. 13 was not only for a new single-family home on 64 Mill St. to be built by students, but also on a new way of doing business for the school. Construction technology instructor Matthew Gomes said the speculative house will...
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
Single-family house sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Laura Scheinfein and Ryan Walsh acquired the property at 4A Whittier Street, Worcester, from Erickson Rivera perez on Nov. 15, 2022, for $385,000 which represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,348-square-foot lot. These nearby...
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department hosting an aquatic fitness program
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be hosting an aquatic fitness progrma called O2H, for those who are overweight or obese. This program offers a safe, supportive, and effective way for those individuals to being to develop a healthier lifestyle in a protected environment withother people who are also overweight.
