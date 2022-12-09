Read full article on original website
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jon Jay never got to play for hometown Marlins. He’s embracing chance to coach for them
His 12-year playing career has come to an end, but Jon Jay is finally wearing the jersey of his hometown Miami Marlins.
Cincinnati Bearcats WR Tyler Scott opts out of Fenway Bowl, declares for NFL draft
Another University of Cincinnati football player won't be available for the Fenway Bowl. Wide receiver Tyler Scott announced Wednesday he will opt out of Saturday's bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. ...
Comments / 0