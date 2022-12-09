ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber

INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death of man found in vehicle ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy