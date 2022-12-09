Read full article on original website
Man facing charges in incident where IMPD officer fired shots
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing resisting law enforcement charges in an incident that led an IMPD officer to fire shots on Dec. 9. Trevin Wheatley has a warrant out for his arrest on the charges. According to police, they were working a funeral of a homicide victim to...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman wounded when shots fired outside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was injured Wednesday morning after a shooting on the near-southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at home in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue, just west of I-65.
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
cbs4indy.com
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
WISH-TV
More charges filed against man accused of killing Lyft passenger in drunk driving crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man charged with killing a Lyft passenger in a September crash now faces more charges in the case. Originally charged with reckless homicide in October, 24-year-old Connor Gaskill now faces eight felonies in the case:. Reckless homicide. Causing death when operating a motor vehicle...
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
FBI, IMPD trying to identify attempted bank robber
INDIANAPOLIS — FBI Indianapolis and IMPD are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob an Indianapolis bank. Police released images of the suspect connected to an attempted bank robbery at the Chase Bank at 1313 W. 86th St. on Nov. 16. Tips can be called in...
YAHOO!
Man found guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Walter Tony Stein Jr. outside gas station
Update: Brandon McCormick was found guilty of murder in the October 2020 death of Walter Tony Stein Jr. after a two-day jury trial that concluded on Dec. 13, 2022, court records show. A sentencing hearing for McCormick is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner.
WISH-TV
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
WIBC.com
Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase
INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WISH-TV
Convicted bank robber on probation caught carrying gun, sentenced to 6.5 years
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm. At that time, he was on probation for a 2013 bank robbery. On Aug. 12, 2021 police initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu for multiple...
WIBC.com
Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”
INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death of man found in vehicle ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Sunday in a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to check on a person in the 3600 block of LaSalle Street. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Sherman Drive, a few blocks east of Fall Creek.
WISH-TV
ISP seeks help to solve decade-old cold case
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten years ago, Sherese Walker-Bingham was shot and killed in White River State Park. She was shot in the chest with her own gun while walking her dogs. Indiana State Police officer, Lester Norvell, told I-Team 8 the case is actively progressing and “currently looking for information to identify a suspect.”
WISH-TV
‘I will shoot, give me all the money’: 2 women charged in series of Indianapolis bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis women were charged after attempting to rob five north side banks, according to court papers. Ashley Thompson, 31, is charged with four counts of attempted robbery and putting someone in fear. Tazhane Brooks, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted robbery and putting...
Anderson man claims he didn’t mean to kill 66-year-old; punched him twice in nose
ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Jacob Fite reportedly admitted to punching 66-year-old Jerry Gray twice in the nose but claimed that he hadn’t meant to kill the man. Jacob Fite, 34, of Anderson was arrested on Dec. 8 and faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Fite told […]
WISH-TV
Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December. Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks. On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.
WISH-TV
ISP: Drunk driver arrested for going 117 mph in construction zone
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man who was drunk driving Tuesday morning. Police say Luis Fernandez was driving 117 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour construction zone. No further information has been provided at this time.
