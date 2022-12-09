ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Roker Shares 'Grateful' Update After Returning Home From the Hospital

By Carly Silva
 5 days ago
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Home at last!

Al Roker has officially arrived home after being in and out of the hospital over the past month.

The Today show weather anchor shared the happy news with his social media followers on Thursday, Dec. 8, letting his fans know that he is finally back home safe and sound.

"Home!" he captioned the Instagram post, which featured a snap of Roker smiling ear to ear while back at home. His wife, ABC's Deborah Roberts, and daughter Leila also appeared in some smiley shots with the 68-year-old weatherman.

"So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker added in his caption.

As Parade previously reported, Roker was admitted to the hospital last month to receive treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The hospital stay caused him to miss the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking his first time in 27 years not hosting the event.

Roker was later released from the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, and got to spend the holiday at home with his family, which the TV personality documented on Instagram at the time.

But less than 24 hours after being discharged, Roker was rushed back to the hospital on the day after Thanksgiving, with witnesses saying his condition was "worrying" at the time that medics were called.

After being taken via ambulance to the hospital from his Upper East Side home, Roker's condition began improving, and he has been on the mend ever since.

He shared an update with his fans on Thursday, revealing that he was expecting to return home in the near future, and he was right, because later that day, Roker was able to finally go back home.

"So happy for you, my old friend," Kathie Lee Gifford commented on Roker's homecoming post. "Praying you have a blessed holiday season with your wonderful family."

"Welcome home @alroker !! ❤️," meteorologist for The Weather Channel Stephanie Abrams added.

"CUTIES!! Right where you belong," Today's Savannah Guthrie chimed in, while loads of other colleagues, celebrities and fans joined in to send well wishes to Roker.

It is not yet clear when or if he will be returning to his usual spot on the Today show, but luckily, he is home right in time for the holidays.

