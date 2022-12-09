Authorities use DNA evidence to arrest suspect in connection with 1988 sexual assault and murder of Wisconsin woman

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
Police find decomposing body of pregnant woman while arresting man in separate murder case
Police in Maryland found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman in the home of a man they were arresting in connection with a separate alleged homicide that occurred last week, authorities said. Montgomery County police said Friday that they discovered the body when they arrested and charged Torrey Moore,...
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
She's On Death Row for Killing Her Children, But Will New DNA Testing Exonerate Her?
The story of Darlie RoutierPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Darlie was a beautiful, popular cheerleader, who was born on January 4, 1970, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. As the eldest child in the family, she held a sense of responsibility for ensuring her siblings were taken care of. When she was just 7 years old, her parents would divorce and she would have to keep it together, be a big girl and a role model to her little sisters. Her mother would remarry less than a year later and move the family to Texas for a fresh start. This marriage would also fail, with Darlie’s mother and stepfather having explosive violent fights every night of the week. Ultimately, they would move into their own modest family home - just Darlie, her mom and her little sisters.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
School bus assistant arrested and fired after he is accused of spraying child with cleaning solution
A Virginia school bus assistant was fired and faces four felony charges after he was accused of spraying a 7-year-old with cleaning solution last week after the child reportedly spit on him. Police arrested David Keith Blackwell, 70, a bus assistant for the York County School Division, in eastern Virginia,...
DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources
Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
Mississippi man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Walmart died in federal custody after being 'found unresponsive' in his cell, officials say
Mississippi police arrested Cory Patterson in September for stealing a plane, saying he threatened to crash the plane into a Walmart before crash landing.
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The motive in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was still under investigation, but the details emerging about the suspect suggest a turbulent upbringing.
How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
On March 25, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji was found buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park near Columbia, Missouri. Above Mengqi's burial site was a juniper tree that would eventually tell investigators who left her lifeless body buried there. "48 Hours'" correspondent Peter...
Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Who Went Missing 11 Years Ago
Lorill Sinclaire disappeared in November 2011 and authorities never found her body.
Man arrested in Florida over killings at Oklahoma marijuana farm
Suspect to face murder charges after car tag reader flags his vehicle in Miami Beach
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
Comments / 0