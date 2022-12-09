ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

California Department of Finance hit with cybersecurity threat, investigation underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple federal and state agencies are responding to a cybersecurity attack on the California Department of Finance, state officials confirmed Monday. No state funds have been compromised in the apparent hacking, according to a statement provided by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The office said it could not provide any more specifics on the investigation as of Monday afternoon.
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting

HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. “Kilauea...
HAWAII STATE
A Cold Night in Northern California

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will be cold tonight. There could be a little fog at sunrise Tuesday.

