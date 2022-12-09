Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Abortion, minimum wage increases among new California laws that go into effect in January
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The new year will usher in hundreds of new California laws. From protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking, state lawmakers and the governor approved a swath of new rules in the state that take effect in January. We take a look at those,...
KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California man, son book last-minute Hawaii trip to get bird's eye view of Mauna Loa eruption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine booking a trip to Hawaii specifically to watch a volcano erupt. That's what a father-son duo from California set out to do while Mauna Loa was still active. The last-minute plan to witness nature at work started when 70-year-old Antelope resident William Clements got a...
California Department of Finance hit with cybersecurity threat, investigation underway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple federal and state agencies are responding to a cybersecurity attack on the California Department of Finance, state officials confirmed Monday. No state funds have been compromised in the apparent hacking, according to a statement provided by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The office said it could not provide any more specifics on the investigation as of Monday afternoon.
Iowa school district cancels classes amid child respiratory illness surge
In Iowa, the Southeast Warren school district dismissed classes at 1:30 p.m. on Monday and canceled classes for Tuesday because so many kids are out sick. Families received an email alerting them of the changes. "Right now, we're seeing a lot of strep throat and some RSV in children and...
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting
HONOLULU — U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes — one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway — have stopped erupting. Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. “Kilauea...
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
A Cold Night in Northern California
With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will be cold tonight. There could be a little fog at sunrise Tuesday.
Northern California dries out Monday after a weekend with rain and snow
Monday will start off with a few sprinkles and Sierra snow flurries, but the trend will be for drier, sunnier conditions to take over by late morning. Expect wet roads to start. Travel will be slow through the Sierra above 5,000 feet as crews work to clear the snow. Tuesday...
Hiker falls to death from cliff while taking photos atop New Hampshire mountain
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in New Hampshire, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
