Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'
Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer. Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed,...
Video: 'Changing the Game' - Jess Blewitt at Red Bull Hardline
Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created.
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
Crankbrothers Release Stamp Street Fabio Shoe
After introducing their Stamp and Mallet shoes a few years ago, for flat and clip shoes respectively, Crankbrothers have a release a slightly more casual take on their Stamp shoe. This shoe, which has seen design input from its namesake Fabio Wibmer, is aimed at flat pedal street riders or those just wanting a more relaxed look from a pair of their mountain biking shoes.
Field Test: 2023 Scott Genius ST - Cape Not Included
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk. The new Scott Genius ST was the lightest, longest, and most expensive bike we had on hand for the Whistler Field Test. It's also the only bike that hides a shock in the downtube, the only one with a remote for the shock, and the only one with thru-headset cable routing. In other words, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to this 'Super Trail' bike (Remember, that's Scott's term, not mine. Even though I kind of like it...)
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 9: The Final Race
After the Pinkbike Academy team have thrown every challenge possible at the athletes, they have been whittled down to just five remaining contestants. These athletes will compete in the final race for the grand prize: $30,000 and a pro mountain biking contract. Today is race day.
Movies For Your Monday
Dillon Butcher - Watch Before You Go Riding: Shot over the course of six months, Dillon Butcher's 2022 edit is mind-meltingly good. Video: Max McCulloch. First AC: Liam Morgan. Additional shots: Calvin Huth. Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, and Chris Arruda. Eliott Lapotre - Lost Paradise 2:...
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
Last week, Sarah Swallow was bikepacking through a rural stretch of Baja California Sur when she got the call: Specialized was terminating her contract that ran through December 2023, effective immediately. Swallow was one of Specialized’s global ambassadors, a loosely-knit team of cyclists who provide content and other services for...
Enter To Win Schwalbe Wicked Will Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
3 sets of Wicked Will 29x2.40 SuperGround Bronze Sidewall. The new Wicked Will has many faces. Whether you set out on an alpine adventure or the fast trail lap, Wicked Will is the right choice. A combination of fast rolling and exceptional grip like no other. • Fast rolling center...
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
Digging through patent documents can sometimes offer hints at what we might be riding in a few years' time. Often the wacky designs don't see the light of day, but even then, it's interesting to see what ideas the bike industry's brains are working on. Here are a few that we've spotted lately.
Video: 5 Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
There aren't many places in the world better suited to bike testing than Whistler, BC. The bike park provided easy access to a wide range of trail styles, and made it easy to get in a bunch of back-to-back laps on the five bikes we had on hand for this Field Test. We did our best to choose trails that were well suited to the bikes' intentions, although there may have been a few bonus laps in the mix in zones where you might not typically expect to see a trail bike...
Back to the Basics: Episode 4 - Crashes Happen
As a Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
Chromag Bikes and ‘full suspension’ almost seems like a bit of a contradiction. As a brand who built our reputation on producing only hardtail bikes for the last 19 years, we’ve become known by many as ‘The Hardtail Company’. And to be honest, our focus...
